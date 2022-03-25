AUSLMAT DONATIONS – by Quintus de Zylva

ANUDHI and her brother received a school pack which is donated every year by AUSLMAT. We are grateful to the many donors who make this possible. We support many children who attend government schools in Beralihela and Tissa. The school’s in the area have been closed for awhile but have now reopened – much to the delight of the children. Anudhi’s brother has asked me for a Mountain Bike – didn’t know that they existed in Mother Lanka. Beralihela and Tissamaharama are pretty flat terrain however.