Australia provides more fuel to SLN

Source:Island

Australia says it is working with India to provide fuel to the Lankan military.

The Australian High Commission, in Colombo, said that the move would help the fight against transnational crime.

“Australia is pleased to be working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s Navy and Air Force. It will help our longstanding cooperation against transnational crime to continue. As Indian Ocean neighbours, all three counties share a commitment to preserving regional security,” the Australian High Commission tweeted.

Sri Lanka and Australia are working closely to fight human smuggling, with several boat loads of Sri Lankans trying to reach Australia, illegally, already thwarted.