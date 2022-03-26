Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Australia to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series

Australia to tour Sri Lanka for all-format series

Australia to tour Sri Lanka

Source:Dailynews
Australia’s National Men’s Team will arrive in Sri Lanka to play an all format cricket series during June – July 2022, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced today.
The Australians will play 03 T20Is, 05 ODIs, and 02 Test Matches during the tour.
The tour starts with the T20I series and will be followed by the ODI and the Test Series, respectively.
The games will be played in Colombo, Kandy, and Galle.

“We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after 5 years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka,’’ said Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.
 “The T20 Series will help our preparations for the T20i World Cup, whilst the Test and ODI segments are also competitions of immense value for us, as we aim to move through the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also gearing up for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023,’’ further added De Silva.

