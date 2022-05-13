Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 2022: Cricket Australia Says Tour Will Go Ahead Despite Government Advisory – by CA Staff

Source:cricketaddictor.com

Cricket Australia on Thursday said the multi-format tour to Sri Lanka next month will go ahead despite high tensions amid recent developments of the political turmoil in the Island nation.

The Australian team is due to travel to Sri Lanka to play three T20 Internationals, five ODIs and two Test matches.

Australia Government issued travel advisory for nationals visiting Sri Lanka

Civil unrest followed after Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s resignation earlier this week.

The Australian government advised the touristd to reconsider their need to travel to Sri Lanka because of security concerns amid violent protests in Colombo.

“We now advise you reconsider your need to travel to Sri Lanka due to the security situation,” the travel advice states, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.