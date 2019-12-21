







Australian government created fake, negative horoscopes to deter Sri Lankan asylum-seekers – By Nicole Darrah – Fox News

Sourse:-Fox News

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs created fake, negative horoscopes with the hope it would deter Sri Lankan asylum-seekers from trying to enter Australia, according to a report.

The horoscopes, obtained and published by BuzzFeed News on Tuesday, include predictions for those who may try to emigrate to the country, and state they’re “a message by the Australian government.”

ASYLUM-SEEKER WHO BOTCHED PENIS ENLARGEMENT WINS ENTRY TO AUSTRALIA

“If you attempt to illegally travel to Australia by boat, expect people smugglers to take advantage of you,” the horoscope for Aries reads. “These criminals will take your money and you will be returned to Sri Lanka with nothing.”

If they emigrate to Australia, Capricorns will be putting their lives at risk, according to the poster, which adds: “Deciding to risk your life on dangerous seas and unpredictable weather will be in vain. If you travel illegally to Australia, you will be returned to Sri Lanka and encounter a storm of bad luck.”

AUSTRALIA HAS DETAINED 2 ASYLUM-SEEKING GAY SAUDI JOURNALISTS FOR WEEKS, LAWYER SAYS

While many focused on having bad luck, some horoscopes claimed Cancers who entered the country would suffer from family problems.

“You will lose everything your family owns to debt and face family problems,” the horoscopes states.

Australia reportedly created fake, negative horoscope posters aimed at deterring Sri Lankan asylum-seekers from trying to enter Australia by boat. Immigrants are pictured here in June 2016 aboard a ship bound for Australia. (Getty Images)