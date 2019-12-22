eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!
Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter
Function organised by the Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – video by Harold Gunatillake
“IT’S BEEN A WONDERFUL YEAR” – By Des Kelly
Watch Cricket Highlights – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 2nd Test Match – Dec 2019
Christmas Cheer-With Turkey and Beer! – BY Oscar E V Fernando
Why Melbourne is called, “Little Ceylon” – By Dr harold Gunatillake-FRCS,FICS,FIACS,AM(Sing),MB,BS (Cey) – Health editor
Why Melbourne is called, “Little Ceylon” – By Dr harold Gunatillake-FRCS,FICS,FIACS,AM(Sing),MB,BS (Cey) – Health editor
Dr.Harold Gunatillake’s 90th Birthday party
Exclusive: Raghuram Rajan explains how to fix the economy
Health & Views – December 2019 – 2nd issue By Harold Gunatillake
Kindness in Action-Be Kind this Christmas – By Oscar E V Fernando
Leave a Reply