eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!

eLanka Newsletter: December 2019 4th edition: Sri Lankans in Australia – Merry Christmas!

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

eLanka

Function organised by the Consul General for Sri Lanka in Sydney – video by Harold Gunatillake

“IT’S BEEN A WONDERFUL YEAR” – By Des Kelly

Watch Cricket Highlights – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 2nd Test Match – Dec 2019

Christmas Cheer-With Turkey and Beer! – BY Oscar E V Fernando

Why Melbourne is called, “Little Ceylon” – By Dr harold Gunatillake-FRCS,FICS,FIACS,AM(Sing),MB,BS (Cey) – Health editor

Why Melbourne is called, “Little Ceylon” – By Dr harold Gunatillake-FRCS,FICS,FIACS,AM(Sing),MB,BS (Cey) – Health editor

Dr.Harold Gunatillake’s 90th Birthday party

Exclusive: Raghuram Rajan explains how to fix the economy

Health & Views – December 2019 – 2nd issue By Harold Gunatillake

Kindness in Action-Be Kind this Christmas – By Oscar E V Fernando

Click below for events

