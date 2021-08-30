Authentic Sri Lankan street food to celebrate Father’s Day – by DiSh Sri Lankan Street Food (Sydney)

Authentic Sri Lankan street food to celebrate Father’s Day – by DiSh Sri Lankan Street Food

(free delivery anywhere in Sydney)

Just because we can’t go out, doesn’t mean Dad has to miss out on a celebratory meal this Father’s Day!

To pep things up, we’ve put together some mouth-watering Father’s Day specials including a luxurious Sri Lankan Crab Curry and Negombo style hot fried prawns!

Make this Father’s Day special and order his favourite Sri Lankan Food. Place your order before 2:00 pm Wednesday to get your order delivered by 5:00 pm Saturday, ready to be frozen or heated up, in time for Father’s Day. We accept contactless payments through bank transfers and offer free delivery Sydney wide. Minimum order of $50.

Let DiSh spoil Dad with a meal he deserves!

Check out our new menu here.

We are now delivering to anywhere in Sydney, so order your favourite Sri Lankan dish now and get free delivery on your first order! We accept contactless payments, so get in touch with us to place your order, and we will send you our bank details for a transfer.

Email us at info@dishevents.com.au, send us a message on social media, call us 02 7250 5353 or click here to order delicious traditional Sri Lankan Street food.

Note: Free delivery anywhere in Sydney!