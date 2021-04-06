Beet Juice may be the answer?- Dr harold Gunatillake

If you are down, not very energetic lately and has high blood pressure, you may do well with a glass of beet juice every morning.

Check your blood pressure, delay taking the morning dose of anti-hypertensive tablets by a few hours, drink a glass of beet juice. Re check your blood pressure two hours later and you will be surprised to notice that your BP has dropped by about 5 mmHg on the BP monitor.

How can this happen?

Beetroot has remarkably high nitrate levels, and it is a vaso-dilator, meaning relaxes the smooth muscles in your arteries and lowers the left ventricular force, thus lowering the BP. It benefits your cardiovascular health and may protect against cancer.

Taking beet juice every morning may help you to reduce your medication for blood pressure. The nitrate in beet is converted to nitrites in your liver which is a strong dilator of arteries.

Beet juice improves oxygen level in your tissues and organs, including the brain. Those who suffer from dementia in old age should take beet juice every morning and the results would be remarkable. As you get older the blood flow to certain areas of the brain diminishes and leads to a decline in cognition

Yes, beet has sugar- so is it good to take when you have diabetes? Beet contain an antioxidant known as alpha-lipoic acid which is supposed to lower glucose levels in your blood and increase insulin sensitivity and prevent oxidative stress-induced changes in diabetic patients. Further it contains only 13 grams of carbohydrate including 9 grams of sugar in a cup of beet juice.

A cupful of juice contains only 58 calories and benefits those going on weight reducing diet.

Studies have shown that when alpha-lipoic acid given through your veins (intravenously) into your blood there seems to be improvement in symptomatic peripheral neuropathy. This is a complication of neglected diabetic control and the peripheral nerves in your legs may lose it electric conductions to power the muscle movements.

Beetroot contains this antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid may help lower the blood glucose levels and increase insulin sensitivity.

Beetroot has high fibre, and it works as a pre-biotic to the microbes in your large gut prevents constipation and the short-chain fatty acids secreted by the gut microbes helps protection of the inner lining to prevent chronic inflammatory diseases like ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, including cancer.

Beetroot contains choline. Taking a glass in the night before bed may induce sleep. Choline improves muscle oxygen supply for better movement and, also for memory.

Beet juice contains vitamin A, Calcium, immune boosting vitamin C, folate, manganese good for bones, liver and kidneys, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, copper and selenium and iron. Folate helps healthy metabolism and gives you a healthy skin and hair and protects the mouth from getting ulcers. It also helps reduce the risk of birth.

No wonder, beet juice and the root have nutritional benefits when you are tired and do not have the stamina to work your daily routine. It is full of antioxidants, vitamins, nitrates, and micro-nutrients to provide such health effects.

Studies have shown when athletes drink beet juice before a performance shows improved muscle oxygenation during exercise and enhances exercise tolerance during long-term endurance exercises.

Conclusions: Enjoy a glass of beet juice every morning for better health and better performance and feel less tired and drained out during the day. If you still feel not right see your doctor for further investigations

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this article is for general information purposes only, and whilst the author will endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, eLanka makes no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the eLanka website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained in this article for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk. In otherwords, eLanka In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage including without limitation, indirect or consequential loss or damage, or any loss or damage whatsoever arising from loss of data or profits arising out of, or in connection with, the use of this website / article. Also please note that through this website / web page articles you are able to link to other websites which are not under the control of eLanka and therefore we have no control over the nature, content and availability of those sites. The inclusion of any links does not necessarily imply a recommendation or endorse the views expressed within them