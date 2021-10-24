Bennett played a key role in CR winning Rugby Double-by Indika Welagedara

Former CR and FC ruggerite Australian Paul Bennett is being held by an opponent while playing for Parramatta in the Australian Rugby League

Paul Bennett is a Australian rugby league player who mesmerized many opponents with his fierce tackling, booming kicks to touch and his daring runs down the grounds while playing a leading role to bring back the rugby double of league championship as well as the SLRFU trophy knock out in 1998 for CR and FC.

He had the honour of representing the Australian rugby league team as well as the top rugby league team Parramatta with distinction. Incidentally Paul played against the Australian rugby legend David Campese on many occasions.

Speaking to Daily News all the way from Sydney Austrailia Paul said “My father played professional rugby league and I have a love for all sports too..My dad was a great rugby league player back in his days, which ultimately made me get into world of sports”

“My parents especially, family and coaches supported me with everything required to be a notable player..Hence I’m always grateful to all of them”. “My father’s background and his performance made me motivated, which ultimately made me love the game of Rugby with so much passion”.

I like to coach and train when given the opportunity, while looking after my family and being close to my friends are my world. Also working hard and giving back to the game is important and that’s my main priority”.

“There are plenty of incidents I recall, but I would like to mention my most memorable moment was playing at home at Longden Place, in front of my loving CR & FC fans and winning the championships In 1998 whilst becoming Kings of Sri Lankan Rugby. emerging unbeaten champions and clinching the SLRFU trophy by beating Kandy SC by30-26 in the final Hence that accolade will always be in my memory right throughout my life as one of the most unforgettable incidents to date including the camaraderie we shared. Honestly speaking, I really cherish those moments”. CR and FC was led by Champika Nishantha and also had in their ranks Viraj Prashantha Alfred Hensman Harin Perera Asanga Rodrigo Naufer Rahim Savantha de Saram Kishan Musafer and Nalaka Weerakkody

“Thailand is my favourite tourist destination, because it gives a change for life, but coming back to my beautiful country, Australia is what I loved the most”.

“Being able to Play sports at a very high level and coaching junior aspiring rugby players is my biggest accomplishment so far”.

“During my leisure time I like to watch movies and my favourite movie is – The Rock”.

“As a professional rugby player, yes of course I’m so grateful and thankful for everything I’ve achieved so far”.

“My favouurite rugby player is undoubtedly David Campese the Aussie great.I had the luxury of playing against him many times in Australia”. My most embarrassing moment was forgetting my boots for a crucial game that I will never forget”.

“When I grow up, I want to be a better version of myself”.

“The best compliment I have received so far was while playing for CR & FC a member of the club told me after winning the League championship that I had come to Sri Lanka and achieved greatness for myself and the prestigious club I represented.The CR fans loved me so much for sure”.

“In life the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has taught me to love my life and my family first”.

“On a concluding note Paul said that he likes to describe himself as a Loyal and charismatic person and he also likes being someone who worked hard, trained hard and gave hundred percent to his team and club, who he would do anything for them to achieve greater heights, that’s the kind of legacy he wanted to be remembered for”.