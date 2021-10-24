“MILLER’S MOONLIGHT” – by Des Kelly

Going back a while, and getting away from Country Music, for a while, I am very proud to introduce this You-Tube video of famous American

Female Vocalist, Children’s Author, Song-writer and Entertainer par-excellence Carly Simon, now in her 70s and still going strong, by the look of it, singing one of her many hits, as a special guest on-board the Queen Mary 2, luxury liner, the Glenn MillerTheme Song “Moonlight Serenade” and doing a superb job of it, backed by the Ship’s Orchestra, doing an equally fine job, on a tune that is both catchy, melodic and unforgettable.

Glenn Miller was, without a doubt, one of the BEST Band-leaders of his era, and when I watched this video, I was amazed to hear Miller’s Moonlight

done precisely as Glenn Miller would have wanted to hear it, complete with the husky/sexy tones of Carly Simon.

Please watch, listen, and enjoy a song performed as it should be, no shouting screaming, etcetera, in a venue ideally suited, for a classy performance.

