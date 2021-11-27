BIA new Apron, Taxiways opens

Source:Dailynews

The new Apron area and taxiways at Bandaranaike International Airport, under the Package B, was declared open for airlines this morning at the BIA with the participation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, The Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, Mizukoshi Hideaki – Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga, Minister of Youth & Sports and State Minister of Digital Technology and Entrepreneur Development Namal Rajapaksa, State Minister of Aviation and Development of Export Zones D. V. Chanaka together with Maj General (Rtd.) G.A. Chandrasiri, Chairman of Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited, and other dignitaries.

The project is in accordance with the vision of His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the policy initiative ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ built as part of the project to expand BIA with the objective of making Sri Lanka one of the most important aviation hubs in Asia.

The New Apron Area Development Project will expand the apron area to include another 23 parking stands for aircrafts at the airport (approximate area 210,000m2) and Construction of Taxiways (Approximate area 17,000 m2). This increases the total capacity of the airport to 48 parking stands, allowing considerably more aircrafts to be served at the apron area as Sri Lanka begins to open its borders and restart its economy.

Under the Package A, construction of new passenger terminal building commenced in December 2020 and the project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Once completed, the new terminal building will be able to handle nine million passengers per annum and it will increase the total capacity of BIA to 15 million per annum.

The new apron is a momentous step in the development of our main gateway Bandaranaike International Airport. It will enhance our global competitiveness.

Airport infrastructure plays a vital role in attracting international tourists to the country.

Therefore, this new development will contribute to boost the tourism industry of Sri Lanka.

In addition, the new apron area and all it encompasses will greatly improve the productivity for existing processes, while completely transforming airside operations so that they are in line with international standards and best practices.

The construction will also enable the Bandaranaike International Airport to meet any future demands placed on it by the aviation industry. This is vital for the Nations’ overall economic wellbeing and long-term prosperity