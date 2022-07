Bobby Bare & Son Daddy What If – By Patrick Ranasinghe

This video featured a 5-year-old Bobby Bare, Jr. going back and forth asking his dad questions like, “What if the sun doesn’t rise today?” The song is about the relationship between the father and the son.

On this day in 1974 {February 17th} “Daddy, What If” by Bobby Bare peaked at #2 {for 2 weeks} on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles