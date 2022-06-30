BOOK REVIEW: They Said They Wanted Revolution by Neda Toloui – Semnani – By George Somasundaram

Source:Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – July 2022

“They said they wanted Revolution” is a memoir by journalist Neda Toloui-Semnani as a tribute to her Iranian political activist parents. It is a deeply researched and compassionate portrait of her parents,

Her father Faramarz moved to the US as a student in the 1960s while her mother Farahnaz also arrived during the same decade, sponsored by her family anchored in California. It was at a time when the Shah of Iran enjoyed cordial relations with US and Iranians had easy passage. Her parents met in Berkeley in 1969, fell in love and became activists, organising protests aimed at removing the Shah from power. It was the era of Free speech and anti-war campaigns. Majority of Iranian Student groups were generally anti-Shah with leftist leanings. weaved as a story via flashbacks and vignettes.

The Iranian revolution in 1979 was the desired change the diaspora was agitating for. The Shah was exiled and Ayatollah Khomeini assumed power. Hoping for a bright future, Neda’s parents moved back to Iran to contribute towards nation building. However Khomeini’s regime adapted an Islamic agenda much to the disappointment of the idealistic young Iranians who had returned to their motherland. Her father was imprisoned in 1982 on trumped-up charges. Three year old Neda and her mother who was pregnant with Neda’s brother, fled from Tehran smuggled overland across the border to Turkey. Sadly that was the last time Neda saw her father who was subsequently executed by the Revolutionary Guards.

choices influenced her own choices. Consequently it resulted in an examination of her personal history coupled with Iran’s political history. As part of her pilgrimage in writing the memoir and in search of answers, Neda traced her parents’ movements in US and later Iran. She travelled to the various destinations and interviewed people to untangle the questions in her mind.

The book details the risky journey from Tehran to the Turkish border and the courage of Neda’s 7-month pregnant mother. Once safe from the clutches of the Iranians, Neda and her mother were at the mercy of corrupt Turkish officials before being rescued by an uncle who had flown in from US.

The book also taps on an interesting incident in US in 1977. The Shah was the guest at the White House with President Carter hosting a party in his honour. Outside the premises, there were clashes between pro and anti-Shah groups with the Police trying to disperse the crowd with tear gas. The gas had drifted to the White House lawns and all the guests were seen crying from its effects, while outside, Neda’s parents were jostling to evade it.

The book is both an epic family drama and a timely true-life political thriller. It is richly reflective, informative and tender in its characterisations. In conclusion it is a generous and heartfelt search for personal and familial identity.

George Somasundaram

George resides in Brisbane and is currently retired.