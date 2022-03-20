British Lankan named 40 Under 40 by Boston Business Journal By Sujeeva Nivunhella

Source:island.lk

Asini Wijewardane, Director of Uwill, was selected as one of the Boston Business Journal’s 40 under 40 honorees.

For the last 24 years, the journal has published a list of the top 40 business people under 40 to recognize and showcase the best young business professionals in Massachusetts, United States of America. Boston Business Journal is one of the most respected business publications that have won regional and national journalism awards in America.

Asini completed her two undergraduate degrees in the United Kingdom as she received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Middlesex University and an LLB from the University of London. She also received an MBA from Babson College in the US and is currently reading for a Masters in Analytics from Harrisburg University of Science & Technology.

During her MBA, Asini was selected by Poets and Quants, a respected higher education media outlet, as one of the top 100 MBAs globally in 2019. Every year, Poets and Quants release a list of the Top 100 MBAs, across all universities globally including Oxford, Cambridge, and Yale.

In the UK, Asini created and led healthcare improvement programs, public affairs projects and user involvement strategies at Cancer Research UK and Breast Cancer UK.

When she moved to America, she served as an Associate Director of Business Development at medical device company UrSure where she developed the account management and communication strategies through the company’s 2020 acquisition.

She also worked at a nonprofit organisation focused on food insecurity, Three Squares New England, where she fundraised and worked on events strategy. Furthermore, she has been a co-founder to Unmute, a unique mental health counselling application that leverages artificial intelligence to pair patients with compatible therapists.

Her current venture, Uwill, is a teletherapy company that partners with colleges and universities across the USA. Students from Uwill’s partner colleges get to use Uwill to access free counselling and wellness services.

Asini comes from a gifted family as her parents and sister are all doctors. Currently, her parents are Consultants in Sri Lanka while her sister is a Consultant in the UK.

Asini hopes to use her skills to enable change for others. When questioned about her goals she replied, “my goals include setting up my own organization and nonprofit to provide foundational skills to social and arts organizations, in particular in Sri Lanka and Asia.”