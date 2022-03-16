Budduruwagala

Source:Ayale Travel

Buduruwagala is an ancient buddhist temple in Sri Lanka. The complex consists of seven statues and belongs to the Mahayana school of thought. The statues date back to the 10th century. The gigantic Buddha statue still bears traces of its original stuccoed robe and a long streak of orange suggests it was once brightly painted. The central of the three figures to the Buddha’s right is thought to be the Buddhist mythological figure-the Bodhisattva Avalokitesvara. To the left of this white painted figure is a female figure in the thrice-bent posture, which is thought to be his consort-Tara

Buduruwagala Grama Niladari poison of Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat of Monaragala District, Uva Province Tea is located in this Buduragala village.

Wellawaya city to thissamaharama road. Meee. This is the intersection in front of Buduruwagala school which is found when 4 passes. Meee. About 3 to go can reach this place.

Semi elevatedly plucked in a located rock. W. 7 sculptures, which are considered to be 9,10 centuries, are seen in this place. Considering the Sapta Mahayana sculpture, the main Buddha and the 3 parivara statues are seen in each side. The main Buddha in the middle is about 51 feet tall, currently considered the highest statue in Sri Lanka. The main Buddha who is working on a different Padma faculty of Sambhanga positions demonstrates the Abhaya Mudra from the south. Among the right-sided parivar images, the Awa Loki Teshwara Bodhisattva image, the duck deva gana and the prince Sudhana are sculpted. On the left, the image of Maithree Bosath, the image of Vajrapani Bodhi and the image of God is difficult to identify. Sri Lanka can be introduced as a collection of Buddha and Bodhisattva sculptures finished with Mahayana Abhasa.