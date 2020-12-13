Business Networking Meeting in Sydney – Consulate General of Sri Lanka Sydney

With Covid 19 restrictions have been easing in Sydney and Australia, the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Sydney organised a Networking Meeting with selected Australian and Sri Lankan Businessmen on Wednesday, 9th December 2020.

Consul General Lakshman Hulugalle welcoming the invited guests highlighted the importance of promoting trade, investment and tourism between Sri Lanka and Australia. He also emphasised the establishing the Australia – Sri Lanka Business Council in Sydney which could also play a pivotal role in facilitating the B2B meetings between the private sectors of two countries.

Consul Commercial Abdul Raheem in his remarks explained the objectives of the Business Council which could also work with the Sri Lankan and Australian counterparts in strengthening the ongoing bilateral trade and economic relations between Australia and Sri Lanka.

Invitees to the meeting expressed their views and agreed to work with the Sri Lankan Consulate in Sydney in establishing the Business Council and to extend their fullest cooperation for the betterment of the business community in Australia and Sri Lanka. A Working Committee has been formed to move forward activities in finalising the Constitution and other formalities in forming the Business Council in coming months.

Australia is the 13th export market for Sri Lanka in 2019 and Sri Lanka’s Exports have been gradually increased during the past few years with a value of US 200 million in 2019. main export items to Australia include, Apparel, Tea, Articles of apparel and clothing accessories including gloves, Retreated or used pneumatic tyres of rubber, Motor vehicles for the transport of goods, Other made up textile articles, Coconut cream etc.

