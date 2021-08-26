Calling Application for “Foreign Students and Students with Foreign Qualifications” academic year 2021/2022

Enrollment of Foreign Students and Students with Foreign Qualifications as Day Scholars for Degree Programmes at General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) of Sri Lanka – Academic Year 2021/2022.

General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University of Sri Lanka has initiated action to enroll Foreign Students and Students with Foreign Qualifications from other countries and from the expatriate Sri Lankan Community to follow undergraduate programmes at the KDU for the academic year 2021/2022.

Details of the available programmes are included in the annexed brochure and university website on www.kdu.ac.lk

Application of the prospective candidates are to be forwarded to Deputy Registrar, General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University, Ratmalana, 10390, Sri Lanka on or before 31st October, 2021.

Sri Lanka High Commission, Canberra

24 August 2021

Source:-slhcaust