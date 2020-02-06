







“CALLING DR.CASEY” – By Des Kelly

This is not about broken bones, folks. This is all about

BREAKING NEWS”, in the true sense of the word. A 57 floor brand new hospital, built in just 19 days, give or take an hour or two. China has achieved this amazing infrastructure

obviously because of this new epidemic of Coronavirus that could well become a pandemic, as hundreds of people have already perished, most of them, in China. This Virus is spreading rapidly, a modern-day Plague that began in China,

nonetheless, it seems that Chinese Authorities have moved

just as rapidly to stall this horrendous “bug” and thus, should be congratulated on the building of this hospital, the first of a couple more, I am led to believe, in order to treat all patients who have been diagnosed with this wretched disease. Please watch this video to be thoroughly amazed.

The introductory “song” has been chosen by me, not in jest, but simply because “Doctors” generally fit in with hospitals.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief)–eLanka.







