Cameron Colombege – by Trevine Rodrigo (Melbourne)

Top Melbourne entertainer and gifted musician Cameron Colombege who has entertained thousands of fans in all genres for many decades underwent a heart bypass at the Monash Medical centre in Melbourne.

He suffered discomfort and was rushed to Monash Hospital in a stable condition before being diagnosed with several blockages to his arteries which needed urgent attention.

An old boy of St. Peter’s College Bambalapitiya, Colombege has showcased his versatility as an exceptionally talented Keyboard player and Bass guitarist apart from being an outstanding vocalist.

He has been instrumental in backing some of Sri Lanka’s best musicians including Desmond De Silva, Mariazelle Goonetilleke, and a host of others during a long and illustrious musical journey.

In Melbourne, Colombege has played alongside some of the best bands going around such as Replay 6, Midnight Mist, Redemption and has now formed his own set up Ebony, which also has Esric Jackson and Enrico Hipolito from Replay 6 in its lineup.

Cameron Colombege is currently expected to make a complete recovery post-surgery and needs prayers from his numerous fans as he negotiates his life after his setback.

Hundreds of Musicians and fans from all of the Sri Lankan dance scene in Australia were quick to respond to his plight and rallied around him with support and prayers before he was taken in for surgery.