Frostaire celebrates 41 years as Sri Lanka’s leading air conditioning and refrigeration brand

Frostaire Industries (Pvt) Ltd., Sri Lanka’s pioneer air conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider, celebrates 41 years of developing and introducing superior home and industry cooling systems to the country. To commemorate the occasion, the company will be offering free air conditioner servicing to all of its customers on any Frostaire appliance and system, with special gifts of gratitude for its long-standing clients.

Founded in 1980 as a refrigerator and air conditioner manufacturing and repair company, over the years, Frostaire was quick to adapt to local demand and international market trends, broadening its product line and diversifying its portfolio even before the need arose. In 1990 the home-grown brand became the first to introduce retail ice to Sri Lanka under the name ‘Frosty Ice’. Frostaire also pioneered the local manufacture of cold rooms and freezer trucks, to help facilitate the efficient management of the country’s cold supply chain.

“2021 marks another monumental year for Frostaire,” said Mukthar Marikkar, Frostaire Managing Director. “Investing in our client and partner relationships, as well as our heritage of introducing state-of-the art cooling systems, continues to fuel our innovation and culture of continuous improvement.”

From single unit air-conditioners and refrigerators for the home, to commercial refrigerated warehousing, storage, and transport solutions -for perishable food, beverages, and medicines-, the Frostaire name has come to be recognized for excellence, as well as an efficient and reliable distributer of high-quality, contemporary cooling solutions. Additionally, its comprehensive product portfolio has resulted in a fast-expanding clientele, with several large-scale deployments by private sector organisations, government institutions, well-known food and retail chains, and individual industry professionals, and tens of thousands of units provided and installed island-wide.

Among the many global names it has acquired to supplement its suite of products, Frostaire has also been awarded the status of sole agent and dealer of Thermo King truck and trailer refrigeration units sales and services in Sri Lanka, and has now established a well-equipped Thermo King Service Center in Welisara, made available to assist clients with their specific chiller and freezer truck service requirements. This is in addition to Frostaire’s one-of-a-kind in-house R&D lab, and one of the largest installed bases of air conditioning and specialized refrigeration appliances in the country.

With customer experience always its highest priority, Frostaire is also committed to delivering superior after-sales customer care by harnessing four decades of industrial and technical expertise to give back to the consumer.

To avail Frostaire’s free A/C servicing anniversary offer, contact 0718 958 958 to make an appointment, and a professional team will visit your home or facility (following all COVID-19 safety and precautionary measures) to provide free-of-charge advisory and servicing of the air-conditioning or refrigeration units in question.

Now, 41 years later, and with plans for future expansion, Frostaire can proudly say that its cooling solutions have been largely responsible for keeping Sri Lankans comfortable in their homes, productive at work, and their food cool and safe in kitchens, on trucks, and in stores.