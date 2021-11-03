Canadian High Commissioner applauds SL-Canada Business Council for supporting biz partnerships

Source:-www.ft.lk

The 30th Annual General Meeting of the Sri Lanka-Canada Business Council (SLCBC) of the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce was held on 7 October.

Hydromec International Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Rajah Abeyasinghe was re-elected as the President of the Council for the year 2021-2022. Abeyasinghe addressing the gathering stated: “The pandemic has caused socio-economic havoc not only in Sri Lanka but also globally and Sri Lanka needs to focus rest of 2021 to recover from both the COVID-19 pandemic and concurrent crises, especially managing its increasing debt will be a crucial pillar of Sri Lanka’s economic recovery.”

Abeyasinghe assured the members that the Business Council under his leadership would continue with its plan of action to further enhance trade, investment and tourism between Sri Lanka and Canada and thanked High Commissioner for Canada David McKinnon, Chief Guest of the Virtual Annual General Meeting, who is also the Patron of the Sri Lanka-Canada Business Council for his untiring assistance extended to the Council and welcomed Canadian High Commission in Sri Lanka Counsellor for Political and Trade Daniel Bood.

High Commissioner McKinnon congratulated the SLCBC on its 30th year of operations, referring to the anniversary as “a significant milestone in the organisation’s continuing support for Sri Lankan and Canadian business partnerships”. He also highlighted the importance of the commercial component of the Canada-Sri Lanka relationship, taking into consideration Sri Lanka’s many assets in terms of talent, resources and geography. The High Commissioner emphasised that these assets, if properly harnessed through the right policies, could help strengthen the country’s economic prospects.

Ong Jhon Seon from Prima Ceylon Ltd. and Priyantha Padmasiri from Thames International Educational Consultancy Ltd. were elected as Vice Presidents while Lionel Silva serves as the Immediate Past President.

Ceyline Shipping Ltd. Director Capt. Gayan Gunawardena, Infomate Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Jehan Perinpanayagam, MAC Holdings Ltd. Chief Marketing Officer Harith Jayasuriya, McLarens Holdings Ltd. Group Chief Commercial Officer Mahesh Kurukulasuriya and Samsons Rubber Products Ltd. Director Sajith Rajapaksa were elected serve on the Executive Committee of the Council for the period 2021-2022.

