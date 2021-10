Ceremonial opening of ALTAIR Residential Towers- by Kithsiri de Mel

Source:Dailymirror

Ceremonial Opening of the ‘ALTAIR Residential Towers’ took place under the patronage of Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today. ALTAIR is a residential and commercial development under construction in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The building has a 68 floor vertical tower and 63 floor leaning or sloping tower. At 240m, the building will be one of the tallest in Colombo.