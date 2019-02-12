Ceylon Society of Australia – SYDNEY – First General Meeting on Sunday 24th February 2019

The Meeting will commence at 6.30 pm at the Pennant Hills Community Centre, Ramsay Road, Pennant Hills, NSW 2120. Ramsay Road is off Yarrara Road and the Community Centre is opposite the Pennant Hills Railway Station. The entrance to the building is from the car park at the

back of the building. Members and their Guests are welcome.

The Guest Speaker is:



His Excellency Mr Somasundaram Skandakumar,

High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Australia

Mr Skandakumar was educated at Royal College, Colombo. Playing for Royal in the traditional cricket match against St. Thomas’, he won the ‘Best Performance‘ Award in 1966. He entered the University of Ceylon, Colombo in 1967 where he studied for a Bachelor of Science Degree, graduating in 1970. He played cricket for the University, winning the Award for the “Most Outstanding Sportsman” of the University in 1970.



After graduating, he joined Whittals Estates as an Executive and then in 1974, George Steuarts and Co. where he worked for the next 34 years rising to Managing Director and Group Chairman. He retired in 2008 overseeing eight years, in the role of Group Chairman, described as “one of the most successful in the history of the Company and the Group”.



Mr Skandakumar continued to participate in first class cricket, captaining the Tamil Union Cricket Team from 1982 to 1985. He was Secretary of the Sri Lanka Board of Control for Cricket from 1989 to 1992 and later served as President of the Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club in 1998- 2000.

Since retiring from commercial life in 2008, Mr Skandakumar resettled to his second home in Haputale and has been engaged mainly in social and charity works.



He has been the High Commissioner for Sri Lanka in Australia since August 2015.



His Excellency will speak on The Plantation Industry, once the mainstay of the Sri Lankan Economy, that has over more than 150 years seen many changes. Mr Skandakumar will share his own knowledge of that transition, giving his personal views on the merits of those changes.



Special Social: After a brief question time, a Special Social will follow to farewell His Excellency Mr Skandakumar who finishes his term as Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Australia shortly. A light dinner will be available at the Social, and those participating are kindly requested to contribute $10 towards the catering cost.

For further information contact our Social Convenor Amal Wahab

on 0411 888 182.