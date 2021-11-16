Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga De Silva makes Sri Lanka proud been elected to the ICC’s most valuable team – by Sunil Thenabadu (Sports editor – eLanka)

After the conclusion of every International world cup tournament the governing body of cricket ,The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on the 15th Monday the probable team in the T 20 tournament concluded on Sunday in Dubai UAE. It is heartening to note that Batsmen Charith Asalanka and all-rounder ,worlds No 1 bowler/No 3 all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva have been included in this exclusive honoured X1…Players from other countries included are from Australia,England,Pakistan and New Zealand.It is pity that no Indian player had gained selection.

.

The list includes three Australian players, two each from Pakistan, South Africa and England as well as one player from New Zealand.

The ICC has named Pakistan captain Babar Azam as the skipper of the side with Jos Buttler picked as wicket-keeper.

Quoted below is the ICC Most Valuable Team of the Tournament :

1. David Warner (Australia)

2. Jos Buttler (wk, England)

3. Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan)

4. Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

5. Aiden Markram (South Africa)

6. Moeen Ali (England)

7. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

8. Adam Zampa (Australia)

9. Josh Hazlewood (Australia)

10. Trent Boult (New Zealand)

11. Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

12. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)