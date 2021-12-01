Charith Asalanka receives Test cap – by Sunil Thenabadu (sports editor – eLanka)

Photo source: dailynews.lk

Charith Asalanka who was Sri Lanka’s highest scorer in the recently concluded ICC T20 WC missed out on a TEST cap in the First Test against the visiting West Indies team as there was no vacancy for a batsman in the team as the eleven selected were well balanced.Howver Charith got his chance in the ongoing second Test as the selectors opted to include him at the expense of Dushmantha Chameera with Angelo Mathews to open with Suranga Lakmal.

Sri Lanka’s 157th Test player Charith Asalanka who got Test status on the 29th November received his Test cap from Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne just before the start of the second Test. Sri Lanka Manager Manuja Kariyapperuma with head coach Mickey Arthur and team members watching.