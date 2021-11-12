Christmas Dream

by

Dr Remy Perumal

Retired Consultant Physician in the UK

What a difference a year makes!

Last Christmas was a washout for everyone, locked down in their tiers and unable to see our loved ones. With any luck this year, Christmas will be back to its old self with work parties, pressie shopping , tipples with friends and of course, the long awaited family gathering, hugs, kisses and the traditional Christmas lunch. So, ‘Deck the Halls with boughs of Holly’ and prepare for a Christmas transformed and different from last year. As we ride this wave of optimism, a note of caution- vigilance, precautionary measures and compliance with the booster dose is key, to make it happen.

As the World awakes, from its wintery slumber on Christmas morn, the shape of the day will be determined by personal choices. ‘Tis a season to be jolly ’is for non church goers. Their Christmas is one of merriment, featuring all things material and festive – Christmas tree, fabulous gifts, decorations and strings of twinkling lights. An array of culinary delights to help family and friends gathered, to tuck into with the pre lunch tipple, then a sumptuous festive lunch of ‘Turkey and trimmings’. Their day, then drifting in an a haze to party games, more wine, more food and maybe a wintery walk.

For those of us who believe in the birth of Jesus ( the whole point of Christmas), religious services with ‘midnight mass’ takes centre stage. As the church bells ring out the ‘message of great joy’, we share the wonder of Mary and Joseph, watching over baby Jesus, laid in the manger, that first Christmas. The festive Christmas lunch with family and close friends completes the day with sharing of gifts.

“The best of all gifts around any Christmas tree: the presence of a happy family all wrapped up in each other”- Burton Hills

I have a childlike love of the Season, believing in the magic, the love and the Joy of it all. Still continue to remember those beautiful angels bringing the message ‘ Joy to the World, the Lord is come’ and will not ‘let them fly from my mind’. The stars, lights, the crib, nativity plays, Father Christmas, adored carols and of course the stocking on the end of the bed. Oh what joy!

There is however, a disconnect between the magic of Christmas imaged by so many of us as children and the reality felt as adults. For the adults, there’s the shopping, the wrapping, labelling, more shopping for food and wine, trying to be the perfect host, the timing of the Christmas meal, washing up and so on and on.. So, every year, Christmas is at once, a joy and a drudgery.

But still, after years of these pre- Christmas preparations, I have no idea to change things or whether I really want to!

With the on going upheaval due to Covid 19, we all had to get comfortable with change over the last 18 months. Also, whilst managing change and uncertainty, we’re also dealing with unpredictability of daily life – that element of doubt about this Christmas, is a case in point. Hence, we must count our blessing and be content with what we are lucky to have. Some other countries affected by the Pandemic , were driven to bankruptcy resulting in shortages of essentials like food and fuel, let alone the luxuries we are lucky to have.

All this, whilst billionaire entrepreneurs are ‘heading for the Heavens’, when there are families, who would be lucky to have a choice in selecting a preferred toy for their child

As we look towards a challenging winter for many, our ability to extend kindness should be a powerful tool in our arsenal. Such compassion would be more important than ever, this Christmas. The Christmas message ‘Peace on Earth, goodwill to men’ must signify that Christmas is a time for celebrating the best of humanity – of generosity, self- sacrifice and kindness. Instead of spend, spend, spend, on food, drink and gift giving even beyond affordability, this would be a good time to shift the spending habit, deciding, to spend less on ourselves .

It would therefore be a festive gesture of goodwill, to help those in need and spread some Christmas cheer to the less fortunate in our society.

“Whatsoever You Do to the Least of My Brothers, You Do unto Me” – Matthew 25:31-46

Eddie Jacku, the holocaust survivor and author died recently, aged 101. In his memoirs he recalls, that, the most important things he learnt are the three aitches, viz. Hope, Health and Happiness. The secret of happiness is, ‘ Life is beautiful if you let it be – remember you are lucky to be alive, every breath is a gift’

‘Lucky to be alive,’ we are too ! This Christmas is a Gift to share and celebrate.

“Sing we joyous, all together

Fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la”