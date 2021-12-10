Christmas message – New single for the season ‘It’s the Gift’ – Tessa and Thomas Libreri (Destiny Band Oz)

We’d like to share an mp3 of our spiritual song for the season called ‘It’s the Gift’ written by Thomas and Tessa Libreri. It’s from our new, international award-winning album called ‘Who I Might Be’ which was produced by Damian Cafarella of EOR Productions.

‘It’s the Gift’ is our 5th single release from the album and the other 4 singles already released have all achieved #1s on various charts with our song about Australia called ‘This is Our Land’ achieving #1s on 3 charts including the International Mainstream Country Top 40 Radio Airplay chart. The music video for this song was used to open the Australian Songwriters Association Awards ceremony in May 2021 and has been put forward to the Olympic committee for consideration as an ‘all inclusive’ anthem for the Brisbane Olympics! Needless to say, we are extremely grateful for the airplay consideration and humbled by the wonderful support of our music over what has been another very difficult year for artists with very limited performing opportunities, so by having successful chart placings, by receiving international and local awards and major increases in online music streaming and CD sales this year, we feel very lucky. – And this week we’ve just been notified that 4 of our original songs have gotten through as semi finalists in the Tamworth Songwriters Association Awards, which will be announced at Australia’s largest, iconic country music festival, ‘Tamworth’ which will be celebrating its 50th year in 2022.

We have included a Christmas message herewith and wish to remind you that if you are looking for anymore Christmassy songs in the lead up to Christmas, we also have available an original song we wrote called ‘Christmas Time’ and a lovely version of ‘O Holy Night’ which we are happy to send you mp3 copies of upon request.

We hope you’ve been able to stay safe and haven’t been too impacted by the dreadful world situation and with the restrictions starting to ease, be able to have a much better 2022. (Our performing calendar is filling again fast too, so hopefully 2022 will be a good year!) – You can check out Destiny Band Oz’s gig guide on our facebook or web page or the Country Music Association of Australia’s Gig Guide.

Best wishes to you and your family for a very safe, blessed Christmas and new year.

More songs for you to enjoy!

This is Our Land

It’s a Shame

In the Neck Official Music Video by Destiny Band Oz





We haven’t recorded a visual music video for ‘It’s the Gift’ or “Christmas Time’ or ‘O Holy Night’ but there are audio ‘video’ recordings on Youtube and here are their links:

Christmas Time: (Youtube audio)

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nhWhIAmMYHbWA9-e5xQa2VJ_r6yeJebc0

O Holy Night: (Youtube audio)

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mV7LcYpxfKuTsVl-qhI-2hfHphBZGkQIQ