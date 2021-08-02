CLARENCE WIJEWARDENA – By Des Kelly

In my humble opinion, the BEST Songwriter/Composer that Ceylon, then, Sri Lanka, now, has produced to date. Clarence would have been 78 years old, today, 3rd August, 2021, had he not passed on, due to complications connected with acute diabetes.

My tribute to him comes from the fact that, after hearing and loving his Composition “Dilhani”, I decided to write to him for permission to use his Music in order to complete my English version, which I titled “My Lovely Island Home”. Clarence gave me his kind permission in writing, and being always grateful to him, I decided to also record Dilhani, as best as I could possibly do, in Sinhala, in tribute to this guy who was unfortunately taken from us, far too soon.

Clarence, as I said, on the recording, “This is for you, my friend. Thank you for everything you have done for Sri Lanka”. In music, my opinion, as a fellow-entertainer and Composer, is that you were certainly one of the very best at what you did, and now eLanka’s Captain Neil Jayasekera, your’s truly, and more than twenty five thousand members around the World wish to remember you on what would have been your 78th birthday, with my heartfelt tribute to you. Happy birthday in Heaven, Clarence, “DILHANI” wishes you too.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) eLanka.