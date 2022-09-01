Colombo Medical School Alumni Association – Australia (CoMSAA Australia)

After a long hiatus, a group of interested alumni from the Colombo medical faculty recently formed CoMSAA Australia in consultation with the parent body in Colombo. It has been registered as an incorporated body in Australia and held its initial AGM on the 6th of March 2022.

Source : Brisbane Sri Lankan Newsletter – Dæhæna – September 2022

The primary objective of the group is to be a forum for the large number of medical undergraduates from Colombo scattered across Australia.

The organization is planning its inaugural fellowship dinner on the Saturday 26th of November and hope to include our New Zealand brethren in future. We envisage there are at least 400 alumni residing across Aust/NZ and hope to attract as many as possible to join us.

In addition to the fellowship events such as dinner/ cricket matches,we plan to help the Colombo medical faculty by way of providing educational support and scholarships to underprivileged undergraduates. Anyone interested in joining can contact us via email – comsaaaustralia@gmail.com

Dr. Mahi Ranasinghe