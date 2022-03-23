Commemorative coin to mark 150th anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo

Source:Island

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) issued a circulation standard commemorative coin with a face value of Rs. 20 to mark the 150th Anniversary of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo in recognition of its contribution to the nation as the first medical faculty in the country. This coin was issued at the request of Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo.

The Crest of the Faculty of Medicine, University of Colombo is depicted at the center of the coin. Number “150” in large numerals appear above the logo and years “1870-2020” in small numerals appear below the logo. Words “Colombo Medical Faculty” in English, Sinhala and Tamil appears along the periphery. The face value “20” in large numerals with the words “Twenty Rupees” in Sinhala, Tamil and English and year “2020” just below the words. Words, “Sri Lanka” in English, Sinhala, and Tamil appears along the periphery on the upper edge of the coin.