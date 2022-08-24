Competitive bidding for fertilizers to ensure transparency

Source:Dailynews

A senior official of the Agriculture Ministry said that international competitive bidding for the import of fertilizers to Sri Lanka has been initiated under strict regulations imposed by the World Bank to ensure a fraud and corruption-free bidding process.

According to those terms, contractors and subcontractors must allow World Bank representatives and audit teams to inspect and audit records, accounts and other documents related to the procurement process.

Sri Lanka has now invited tenders for the import of 150,000 metric tonnes of urea for the upcoming Maha Season. This will be done utilising US$ 110 million provided by the World Bank under the emergency financial relief program.

Accordingly, under the emergency promotion programme of the World Bank, the allocated USD the total amount of 110 million will be used for this purpose and the relevant stock of fertilizers will be received in Sri Lanka in five stages starting from September 15.

It is expected to implement this procurement process through International Competitive Bidding (ICB) under terms prepared in accordance with World Bank regulations and national procurement regulations.

According to the World Bank conditions, the contractor must disclose the name, address and the fee paid to his agent if any commission or fee is paid during this procurement process.

Under the international competitive bidding process, bidders must submit their coded bids and related documents through the online process.

Considering the difficulties in obtaining fertilizers from other countries due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, Sri Lanka has decided to obtain fertilizers from Britain.

