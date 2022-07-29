Congratulations to Peterites Ramesh Fernando and Aralanka Peiris – Representing Sri Lanka at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK

☆ Ramesh…. Rugby 7’s

‘Lankan Thor’

☆ Akalanka …swimming sensation. ‘The Shark’

We wish them and the rest of Sri Lankan Contingent, all the very best to make mother Lanka very proud. In these difficult, challenging times at home.

Now we have two SPC’s young men on the international Sports arena.

Go you good thinks! GOOOO

Footnote

All the Old boys who donated towards the construction of the magnificent Swimming Pool many years ago at College.

Feel mighty good. College is reaping a rich harvest.

Sent to eLanka by Joe Paiva.