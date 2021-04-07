Consul General of Sri Lanka visits Queensland

Source:Dæhæna – Monthly e-Newsletter – April 2021

The Consul General of Sri Lanka for Sydney, New South Wales and Queensland, Mr Lakshman Hulugalle accompanied by the Consul (Commercial), Mr Abdul Raheem completed a three day visit to Queensland.







While the main purpose of the visit was to meet the political and administrative leadership of the Queensland Government to strengthen the bi-lateral relations, the Consul General took the opportunity to meet the Sri Lankan and Australian Business community and the students of the Queensland University of Technology and University of Queensland. The Consul General took the opportunity to attend the felicitation for Anton Swan, Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Queensland on his award of OAM as well.