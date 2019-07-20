





Cricket Corruption | Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj | Netflix

On the latest episode of Patriot Act, Hasan takes a look at the history and politics behind one of the biggest sports in the world: cricket. With billions of fans scheduled to tune into the upcoming 2019 Cricket World Cup, Hasan examines how the game has evolved from a sport of British colonizers into a tool of diplomacy and a force for good despite recent scandals and corruption. Hasan also explores how cricket has especially grown in India due in part to the creation of the IPL, a flashy professional cricket league founded by the infamous Lalit Modi, and how that expansion has unfortunately come at the expense of the growth of cricket in other countries.





