







ERROL GRAHAM DIAZ (Guitarist and Vocalist)

Errol Graham Diaz was born in 1956 in Kollannawa, Sri Lanka. He was the second of four children. Errol started his education at St. John’s College, Dematagoda and at the early age of seven, he started playing music by teaching himself to play the guitar. As a youngster, Errol started entertaining his neighbour’s nextdoor at Pagoda, whilst the adults were playing card games. He was encouraged by everyone and received payment of Rs 5.00 for his efforts. He would collect the monies and purchase music books to enhance his knowledge.

In 1969, Errol migrated to Australia with his grand-mother and siblings. In Sydney, he attended Birrong Boys High School and was a member of the school band. Once he completed his schooling years, he joined a Dutch band called “Orbit Shuffle” and played for a few years earning very little.

After a number of years, Errol decided to join another band called “The Sundowners” a country band and played in several rural areas, which included clubs. Errol then went on to join a few Sri Lankan bands, namely Breakaway, Rapture, Breeze, Guinn Ragel and Nightshift.

In 2004, Errol decided to be a free lancing guitarist by playing in a few Australian and Sri Lankan bands when possible.

Errol was always encouraged by the late Raddy Ferreira and Darrel Ferreira, and has played a few times with them. Guinn Ragel has also been helpful and encouraging in Errol’s music career. In the good old days, they would travel together for all the gigs

they performed, by Guinn gladly picking and dropping Errol at home.

In 2012, Errol decided to stop playing at “live” gigs and focussed on composing. His first attempt was a gospel song called “It’s So True”. He worked hard on this and developed a CD and DVD for distribution and the song is available on iTunes. He still composes and is experimenting at home and in touch with his music.

Errol is not only an accomplished guitarist, but he is also a vocalist. He is influenced by singers like Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Tom Jones, the Beatles, the Shadows and his favourite guitarist is Larry Carlton.

Music has always been a great escape for Errol and has met many friends through the industry.

Apart from music, Errol was also a good cricketer as a right arm off-spin bowler and right hand batsman. He played “A” grade cricket for Bankstown Sports, the Newline Cricket Club and the United Cricket Club which consisted of many Sri Lankan cricketers.

At the moment, Errol is enjoying travelling to various countries (Canada, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Fiji to name a few) and sampling the various culinary delights. He has been enjoying the wildlife in Africa by touring various Safari parks. He enjoys his rice and curry on a daily basis and is looking forward to more travel and enjoying life!

Have a listen to Errol Diaz on guitar!……