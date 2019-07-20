by In









SCHOOLS – 1950s v 2019

Scenario :

Johnny and Mark get into a fight after school.

1950s – Crowd gathers. Mark wins. Johnny and Mark shake hands and end up best friends.

2019 – Police called, and they arrest Johnny and Mark & charge them with assault.

Both expelled even though Johnny started it.

Both children go to anger management programmes for 3 months. School

governors hold meeting to implement bullying prevention programmes.

————————–

Scenario :

Robbie won’t be still in class, disrupts other students.

1950s – Robbie sent to headmaster and given six of the best.

Returns to class, sits still and does not disrupt class again.

2019 – Robbie given huge doses of Ritalin. Becomes a zombie. Tested for ADHD –

result deemed to be positive. Robbie’s parents get fortnightly disability payments and

school gets extra funding from government because Robbie has a disability.

————————–

Scenario :

Billy breaks a window in a neighbour’s car and his Dad gives him a good hiding

1950s – Billy is more careful next time, grows up normal, goes to college, and becomes a successful businessman.

2019 – Billy’s dad is arrested for child abuse. Billy removed to foster care; joins a gang; ends up in jail.

————————–

Scenario :

Mark gets a headache and takes some Aspirin to school.

1950s – Mark gets glass of water from Principal to take aspirin with, Passes exams & becomes a solicitor.

2019 – Police called, car searched for drugs and weapons.

Mark expelled from school for drug taking. Ends up as a drop out.

————————–

Scenario :

Johnny takes apart leftover fireworks from Guy Fawkes night, puts them in a paint tin & blows up a wasp’s nest.

1950s – Wasps die.

2019 – Police & Anti-Terrorism Squad called. Johnny charged with domestic terrorism,

investigate parents, siblings removed from home, computers confiscated.

Johnny’s Dad goes on a terror watch list and is never allowed to fly in an aeroplane again.

————————–

Scenario :

Johnny falls over while playing football during morning break and scrapes his knee.

He is found crying by his teacher, Mary. She hugs him to comfort him.

1950s – In a couple of minutes, Johnny feels better and goes on playing football. No damage done.

2019 – Mary is accused of being a sexual predator and loses her job. She faces 3 years in prison.

Johnny undergoes 5 years of therapy and ends up gay.

————————-