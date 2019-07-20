SCHOOLS – 1950s v 2019
Scenario :
Johnny and Mark get into a fight after school.
1950s – Crowd gathers. Mark wins. Johnny and Mark shake hands and end up best friends.
2019 – Police called, and they arrest Johnny and Mark & charge them with assault.
Both expelled even though Johnny started it.
Both children go to anger management programmes for 3 months. School
governors hold meeting to implement bullying prevention programmes.
————————–
Scenario :
Robbie won’t be still in class, disrupts other students.
1950s – Robbie sent to headmaster and given six of the best.
Returns to class, sits still and does not disrupt class again.
2019 – Robbie given huge doses of Ritalin. Becomes a zombie. Tested for ADHD –
result deemed to be positive. Robbie’s parents get fortnightly disability payments and
school gets extra funding from government because Robbie has a disability.
————————–
Scenario :
Billy breaks a window in a neighbour’s car and his Dad gives him a good hiding
1950s – Billy is more careful next time, grows up normal, goes to college, and becomes a successful businessman.
2019 – Billy’s dad is arrested for child abuse. Billy removed to foster care; joins a gang; ends up in jail.
————————–
Scenario :
Mark gets a headache and takes some Aspirin to school.
1950s – Mark gets glass of water from Principal to take aspirin with, Passes exams & becomes a solicitor.
2019 – Police called, car searched for drugs and weapons.
Mark expelled from school for drug taking. Ends up as a drop out.
————————–
Scenario :
Johnny takes apart leftover fireworks from Guy Fawkes night, puts them in a paint tin & blows up a wasp’s nest.
1950s – Wasps die.
2019 – Police & Anti-Terrorism Squad called. Johnny charged with domestic terrorism,
investigate parents, siblings removed from home, computers confiscated.
Johnny’s Dad goes on a terror watch list and is never allowed to fly in an aeroplane again.
————————–
Scenario :
Johnny falls over while playing football during morning break and scrapes his knee.
He is found crying by his teacher, Mary. She hugs him to comfort him.
1950s – In a couple of minutes, Johnny feels better and goes on playing football. No damage done.
2019 – Mary is accused of being a sexual predator and loses her job. She faces 3 years in prison.
Johnny undergoes 5 years of therapy and ends up gay.
————————-
Leave a Reply