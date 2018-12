by In

Cricket game played between the visiting ( over 50 years) Old Royalists & Friends team from Australia and a combined (open age) Old Anandians & Seenigama Ladies team at Seenigama Surrey Oval ( Sri Lanka) on Saturday 15th December 2018.

Match Scores : Old Royalists & Friends 122 for 07 wickets in 20 overs ( Nad Balgunan 21 / Ramesh Nadarajah 36 retired )

{ Anura de Silva 2 for 12 } ​

Old Anandians & Seenigama Ladies 123 for 05 wickets in 18.4 overs

( *Kushil Gunasekera 40 retired / Kaveesha Dilhari 37 retired / Umasha Thimeshani 22 )

Result : Old Anandians/Seenigama Ladies Won by 05 wickets.

Kushil Gunasekera is the Founder / Chief Trustee of the well known Sri Lankan charity ” Foundation of Goodness”

The visiting tour squad :