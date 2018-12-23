by In

Cricket the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka

Match Scores : Old Royalists & Friends 129 for 09 wickets in 30 overs( Luckshman Thurairatnam 36 retired / Stanly Jayanthakumar 20 )

{ Sachini Nisansala 2 for 15 }

Seenigama Ladies 117 all out in 28.5 overs( Kaveesha Dilhari 43 not out – batted after retirement at 36 )

{ Dr.Kingsley Rajasingham 2 for 13 }

Result : Old Royalists & friends Won by 12 Runs.