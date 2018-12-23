Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  Cricket the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka

Cricket the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka

Dec 23, 2018 Posted by In Articles Tagged , Comments 0

Cricket the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka

 

on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December on Sunday 16th December

 

the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and 

Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka.

 

Match Scores : Old Royalists & Friends 129 for 09 wickets in 30 overs( Luckshman Thurairatnam 36 retired / Stanly Jayanthakumar 20 )

                         { Sachini Nisansala 2 for 15 }

 

                         Seenigama Ladies 117 all out in 28.5 overs( Kaveesha Dilhari 43 not out – batted after retirement at 36 )

                         { Dr.Kingsley Rajasingham 2 for 13 }

 

Result : Old Royalists & friends Won by 12 Runs.

Please Login to comment
avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of