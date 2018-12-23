Cricket the game played on Sunday 16th December 2018 between the Old Royalists & Friends and Seenigama Ladies at Seenigama Surrey Oval, Sri Lanka
Match Scores : Old Royalists & Friends 129 for 09 wickets in 30 overs( Luckshman Thurairatnam 36 retired / Stanly Jayanthakumar 20 )
{ Sachini Nisansala 2 for 15 }
Seenigama Ladies 117 all out in 28.5 overs( Kaveesha Dilhari 43 not out – batted after retirement at 36 )
{ Dr.Kingsley Rajasingham 2 for 13 }
Result : Old Royalists & friends Won by 12 Runs.