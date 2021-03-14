Crocodile Rock – archaeological site in Arugam Bay

By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Situated in Arugam Bay in East Coast of Sri Lanka, a surfers’ paradise, Crocodile Rock is also known as “Elephant Rock”, according to many tourists. The site is known as “Crocodile Rock” due to its elongated ‘snout’ shape. In reality, the name is derived due to mugger crocodiles that access this site via the adjoining Heda Oya (Oya meaning stream in Sinhala). At times, there are mugger crocodiles basking in the sun on Crocodile Rock. Situated around 320 kilometers east of Colombo adjacent to the Indian Ocean, Arugam Bay is one of the best surfing sites in the world.

Crocodile Rock is situated at the river mouth where Heda Oya falls to the sea, towards east of *Sastrawela Mani Naga Pabbatha Viharaya. The area of Crocodile Rock is a popular beginner as well as intermediate surfing site.

Crocodile Rock is known as an elusive surfing spot and less known to many than Arugam Bay, the internationally famous surfing spot. Unlike surfing points in Arugam Bay, especially suitable for expert surfers, surfing spots in Crocodile Rock offers surfers with moderately frequent point breaks with average waves which reach up to around 400 meters. Hence, Crocodile Rock is ideal for amateurs.

The best surfing period in this area is from July to August and the surfing season starts in May and concludes in September.

As Arugam Bay area is bordered by Yala National Park, some wildlife can be seen at Crocodile Rock too as the Rock is sandwiched between patches of jungle as well as the ocean. The rocky outcrop of the area offers visitors an area of wilderness as well as ideal waves.

Apart from surfing, there are national parks, some drip ledge caves, rock cut steps as well as historic temples in the area rarely visited by local as well as foreign tourists. The ruins in the area are declared as protected archaeological sites by the Government of Sri Lanka with a Gazette issued on October 10, 2014.

From the summit of Crocodile Rock, breathtaking views of the beach, the coast, the lagoon and the surrounding paddy fields can be seen well.

As there are no proper places of accommodation, Crocodile Rock is not a crowded place.

Directions: The route to Crocodile Rock is via the road to Sastrawela Mani Naga Pabbatha Viharaya in Panama in Arugam Bay. Crocodile Rock is situated along the coast.