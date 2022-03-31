CROWN OF GLORY – by Lakshman Navaratne

Our Salvation (the Denarius), paid in full with the blood of the Good Carpenter.

The Work of the Good Carpenter: Mark 6:3, “is this not the carpenter, the Son of Mary, and brother of James, Joses, Judas, and Simon? And are not His sisters here with us?” So they were offended at Him.”

After the baptism of Jesus at the Jordan river, at the age of 30: just, 40 days and 40 nights with the angels of the Maker of life, in the desert, Jesus came out Full” of the Spirit. “For the next 3 years, the full Trinity of creation operated in him until he went to the Cross.

John 19:28, On the cross Jesus uttered the words “I thirst”, before uttering the words “it is finish”.

Reveals to the faithful: until he went to the cross, full Trinity was in him. At the cross he suffered the ultimate pain of the last drop of human blood in him. The thirst was the exhausting of the living waters of salvation in his human body.

“It is Finished”, The finishing of the project promised to humanity in Genesis 3:15, “And I will put enmity

Between you and the woman,

And between your seed and her Seed;

He shall bruise your head,

And you shall bruise His heel.”

This is HIS-story (Trinity) and the Work of His Hands. [A]

Until the age of 30, Jesus was a Carpenter. After his Baptism at the Jordan River, he was transformed to a Shepherd of a human Flock of Sheep (human souls) scheduled by His Father, Creator of Life, to accomplish the final project for all mankind. John 10:11, “I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd gives His life for the sheep.”

The Apostles, he called to accomplish the will of His Father, recognized the Voice of the caller. John 10: 1-6, “Most assuredly, I say to you, he who does not enter the sheepfold by the door, but climbs up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber. 2 But he who enters by the door is the shepherd of the sheep. 3 To him the doorkeeper opens, and the sheep hear his voice; and he calls his own sheep by name and leads them out. 4 And when he brings out his own sheep, he goes before them; and the sheep follow him, for they know his voice. 5 Yet they will by no means follow a stranger, but will flee from him, for they do not know the voice of strangers.” 6 Jesus used this illustration, but they did not understand the things which He spoke to them.”

After his resurrection; this is the same voice that calls you to be a part of his living body on earth today. This is the same voice Abraham heard when he was called to sacrifice his son Isaac. Genesis 22:1, “Now it came to pass after these things that God tested Abraham, and said to him, “Abraham!”

And he said, “Here I am.”

This is the exact answer, our Maker expects from the living today to plant the seed of “Faith” in our heart. If we have answered positively, the Helper sent upon the Apostles on the day of Pentecost shall begin the “work finished on the cross by the Good Sphered”.

Six trillion-dollar question to 2.1 billion Christians living on earth today is: have you heard the Voice of the Good Shepherd hidden in Scripture since the days of Abraham?

Abraham heard the true voice of the caller, only after 75 years of obeying the guidance of the Spirit of the Caller. Abraham was called to sacrifice his only son of promise by his wife Sara. The Lord honored his true-faith by hiding the “Ram” in the thicket (representing Jesus) hidden in the Scripture for 1500 years after the day of Pentecost. This shall be the Apostolic call that shall trigger or ignite the light of Christ in our heart. [A]

During his three (3) years of the ministry with the Apostles, he narrated the work of his hands through parables. displaying the wisdom of the “Trinity”. No human logic or the Hebrew Elders could fathom the mystery of Redemption or Creation.

Biblical Text Matthew 20: “For the kingdom of heaven is like a landowner (FATHER) who went out early in the morning to hire laborers for his vineyard. 2 Now when he had agreed with the laborers for a denarius a day, he sent them into his vineyard. 3 And he went out about the third hour and saw others standing idle in the marketplace, 4 and said to them, ‘You also go into the vineyard, and whatever is right I will give you.’ So, they went. 5 Again he went out about the sixth and the ninth hour, and did likewise. 6 And about the eleventh hour he went out and found others standing idle, and said to them, ‘Why have you been standing here idle all day?’ 7 They said to him, ‘Because no one hired us.’ He said to them, ‘You also go into the vineyard, and whatever is right you will receive.’

8 “So when evening had come, the owner of the vineyard said to his steward (HOLY SPIRIT-HELPER), ‘Call the laborers and give them their wages, beginning with the last to the first.’ 9 And when those came who were hired about the eleventh hour, they each received a denarius (JESUS). 10 But when the first came, they supposed that they would receive more; and they likewise received each a denarius. 11 And when they had received it, they complained against the landowner, 12 saying, ‘These last men have worked only one hour, and you made them equal to us who have borne the burden and the heat of the day.’ 13 But he answered one of them and said, ‘Friend, I am doing you no wrong. Did you not agree with me for a denarius? 14 Take what is yours and go your way. I wish to give to this last man the same as to you. 15 Is it not lawful for me to do what I wish with my own things? Or is your eye evil because I am good?’ 16 So the last will be first, and the first last. For many are called, but few chosen.”

Only a Fraction of Christians shall see the king of the Universe! [B]

This parable, Jesus narrated to his disciples is the work of the Trinity with the Denarius representing his life (Jesus).

The full wage each worker received is our Salvation.

According to Apostolic Christianity: Salvation for humanity is the removal of the curse of Death through the Blood of the Lamb of our Maker (Father).

The Passover, Exodus 12:7, “And they shall take some of the blood and put it on the two doorposts and on the lintel of the houses where they eat it.”

The angel of death had no power over that household.

{In another parable in Scripture: Matthew 25:15, of the “Talents”; the Denarius was given to a worker who did not use the free gift, as the masters’ request.}

The 11th hour is today, and we the faithful Gentile nations who have embraced Scripture, shall be the beneficiaries of the undeserved favor (Grace). [B]

Denarius is not different to the Manna; Israelites were fed for forty years in the wilderness.

Today, Scripture is the Bread of Life: John 6:35, “Jesus said to them, I am the bread of life, he who comes to me shall never hunger, and he who believes in me shall never thirst.”

Denarius is the mystery-unit of Grace un-accountable by human logic.

The Apostolic doctrine defines Grace as undeserved favor we received through the Cross, on the day of Pentecost.

The ransom paid through the sacrificial Blood of Jesus, who became the Lamb of God, for our sin is the Denarius we receive on earth, while we still breath oxygen on earth, when we confess with our lips that Jesus is Lord who operates in our heart.

Romans 10:9, “If we confess with our lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in our heart that he paid the price for our sin you are saved.”

The parable documents; the workers called at the 11th hour receiving the same denarius. Reveals to the faithful; Today is the 11th hour of the 7th day of creation and these workers called into work in the father’s vineyard are the Gentile nations who did not know the work of the Spirit. The Israelites were the first nation, called to serve in the vineyard, but they had their excuses. Only a handful of the Jews (Apostles) accepted the new work. [B]

Scripture says; Before the foundation of the earth, our lives (Soul) were scheduled to receive the gift of Salvation. The prophesy was given to the Israelites by prophet Isaiah 700 years before the day of Pentecost.

Scripture documents; Who is man, God made a little lower than the Angels? [B]

Genesis 1:26, “Then God said, “Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness; let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over the cattle, over all the earth and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.” 27 So God created man in His own image; in the image of God He created him; male and female He created them. 28 Then God blessed them, and God said to them, “Be fruitful and multiply; fill the earth and subdue it; have dominion over the fish of the sea, over the birds of the air, and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

So, Humanity has nothing to do with evolving from lower life forms, we are truly the Life of our Maker on earth!

Human Blood is a whole new dimension (6th) of Creation. [B]

We were made to Lord over all living, displeasing our Maker deprived our inheritance. God did not abandon us; he scheduled a perfect lamb, unblemished Blood Sacrifice, His only begotten son to rescue us back to Him.

Adam was the 1st Son of God who failed to obey his only command, snared by the seed of Darkness, Adam could not resist to stay away from the tree of “knowledge”. [B]

A seed of a woman, the “Faithful Church” was scheduled to arrive, 4000 years later, God the father reconstructed his unfailing love in the womb of a Virgin and gave His name as Emmanuel (God with us).

To those who have received the Baptism of Pentecost: Virgin birth is not a mystery, many barren women were used to accomplish the “Will” of our Maker. [B]

It was the resurrected-Christ who announced to Apostle John, documented in the book of Revelation; “I am the Alpha and the Omega” for the mankind.

So, our sole ancestor is Jesus, who was with the Father before the foundation of the Universe.

So, Apostolic Christianity has a beginning and an end!

It began on the day of Pentecost and shall end at “Midnight” of the perfect day documented in scripture as the Day of the Lord. The prophetic day of Grace is divided into eternal hours and the time span of the parable described in Matthew 20, will be revealed as the period of grace for humanity. The time span of Death and resurrection of our Lord and Redeemer of Humanity is documented and revealed to the children of the Maker as the 3rd day. Scripture reveals to the faithful as the “Period of Grace”.

Scripture documents; Jesus was crucified on Friday, was in the Tomb for one whole Saturday and rose in the early hours of Sunday. The 3-day phrase arrives from the letter-wording, today, tomorrow and day after in Scripture.

No logic (Science) can explain the numerical significance of the secrets hidden in scripture. Only those baptized with the Fire of Pentecost (the Second Talent in the parable of the Talents, Matthew 25:15, “And to one he gave five talents, to another two, and to another one, to each according to his own ability; and immediately he went on a journey”.), shall receive the revelation into their hearts without any doubts or complications in their mind. The project “Jesus”. [B]

The prophesy of His coming “soon” is also documented in the scripture;

Revelation 22:20, “He who testifies to these things says, “Surely, I am coming quickly, Amen Even so, come, Lord Jesus!”

Twelve hours and the 3rd day are measures of available spiritual light before the darkness falls on all humanity, yet from the day of Pentecost to date, the faithful of the Maker have maintained this light in their hearts.

Most importantly, this Light is not the visible light from the Radiant Sun. This is the light that was separated, long before the fire-ball was set in place on the fourth day of Creation. [B]

This Light in the Faithful is the “Fire of tongues that appeared on the day of Pentecost, still burning in the faithful” as the Redeemed Light of Christ.

This is the same fire witnessed by Moses on Mount Sinai, Exodus 3:2, “And the Angel of the Lord appeared to him in a flame of fire from the midst of a bush. So, he looked, and behold, the bush was burning with fire, but the bush was not consumed. 3 Then Moses said, “I will now turn aside and see this great sight, why the bush does not burn.”

This was the same Light that was present among the Israelites during the penultimate Plague of Darkness before the Plague of Death for the world, the departure of the Israelites to the promised land: Exodus 10:21, “Then the Lord said to Moses, “Stretch out your hand toward heaven, that there may be darkness over the land of Egypt darkness which may even be felt.” 22 So Moses stretched out his hand toward heaven, and there was thick darkness in all the land of Egypt for three days. 23 They did not see one another; nor did anyone rise from his place for three days. But all the children of Israel had light in their dwellings.

Reveals to the faithful; This current period of time on earth, men without faith (Faithless) do not have the Light of Christ in their hearts!

Luke 18: 6, “Then the Lord said, “Hear what the unjust judge said. 7 And shall God not avenge His own elect who cry out day and night to Him, though He bears long with them? 8 I tell you that He will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?

The three days of Darkness in Egypt is not different to the 3 days of the world without Faith (No Grace) upon humanity. Only the Fraction of Humans who have received the light of Pentecost shall have Faith burning in their hearts, when Jesus returns to Rapture His Church.

As per scripture; After the 4th Trumpet has sounded documented in Revelation 8: 12-13, “Then the fourth angel sounded: And a third of the sun was struck, a third of the moon, and a third of the stars, so that a third of them were darkened. A third of the day did not shine, and likewise the night.

13 And I looked, and I heard an angel flying through the midst of heaven, saying with a loud voice, “Woe, woe, woe to the inhabitants of the earth, because of the remaining blasts of the trumpet of the three angels who are about to sound!”

Holy Spirit operating on earth today, as the faithful Bride for Christ shall be no more with humanity after the Rapture of the Faithful Church. [B]

As per Daniel’s prophesy and the book of Revelation in Scripture: After Christianity leaves the earth, there will be few years of peace on earth (Huge Deception from the Anti-Christ), before the whole world goes into Tribulation. Jews will wait for their Messiah to rescue them, there will be misery and chaos on earth. The Bride of Christ shall be feasting in eternity at the “wedding of the Lamb”.

2 Timothy 4:8, “Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing.” [B]

The five books of Wisdom of scripture of the Old Testament are part of the 66 books revealed as the core of our Redemption, after our arrival on planet earth, 6000 years to date. These five books comprising of Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and The Song of Solomon are not understood by scholars and theologians, yet revealed only to children who shall embrace the Scripture as the “truth” from eternity, Acts, 2:41, “Then those who gladly received his word were baptized; and that day about three thousand souls were added to them.”.

3000 Humans received the gift of discernment of the Spirit on the day of Pentecost. Prior to that only chosen individuals like Moses, Abraham, prophets of the Old Testament including David were the recipients of Grace. [A]

The intelligence of human has no place in Grace!

We are saved through Faith by Grace. Ephesians 2:8, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God,”

Scripture: 700 years before the arrival of our Redeemer in the book of Isaiah. 7:14, “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign: Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a Son, and shall call His name Immanuel.”

John the Baptist who Baptized Jesus at the Jordon River, John 1:23, He said: “I am

‘The voice of one crying in the wilderness:

“Make straight the way of the Lord,

as the prophet Isaiah said.”

John 2:1, “On the third day there was a wedding in Cana of Galilee, and the mother of Jesus was there”.

Mary, Mother of Jesus, who advised the servants at the Wedding feast held at Cana, three days after, Jesus coming out from the desert, after the Baptism of Jesus; Grace was announced to her as faith. The seed of Faith is Jesus. [B]

John 2:5, “His mother said to the servants, “Whatever He says to you, do it.”

The operation of “Grace” in Joseph the Foster father of Jesus, in a dream to conceal the project of Redemption. Matthew 2: 13, “Now when they had departed, behold, an angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream, saying, “Arise, take the young Child and His mother, flee to Egypt, and stay there until I bring you word; for Herod will seek the young Child to destroy Him.”

The parable you will read below clearly differentiates the Nations, people and time in Chronos, ending as the perfect day (from year 33 AD. to 20** AD.)

Biblical Text Matthew 20: “For the kingdom of heaven is like a landowner who went out early in the morning to hire laborers for his vineyard…

Early hours of the parable were the time of the Apostles from year 33AD to 100 AD. The revelation of the Denarius is the payment promised to the first who were called. The church of Ephesus was the first church of Christianity, established by the Apostles of Christ after Pentecost, in the region of Asia minor (Anatolia). On the day of Pentecost people from all the regions of the Roman empire witnessed the tongues of fire. Acts 2:5-12, “And there were dwelling in Jerusalem Jews, devout men, from every nation under heaven. 6 And when this sound occurred, the multitude came together, and were confused, because everyone heard them speak in his own language. 7 Then they were all amazed and marveled, saying to one another, “Look, are not all these who speak Galileans? 8 And how is it that we hear, each in our own language in which we were born? 9 Parthians and Medes and Elamites, those dwelling in Mesopotamia, Judea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia, 10 Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya adjoining Cyrene, visitors from Rome, both Jews and proselytes, 11 Cretans and Arabs—we hear them speaking in our own tongues the wonderful works of God.” 12 So they were all amazed and perplexed, saying to one another, “Whatever could this mean”

The 3rd hour was the period beginning the 3rd Century, when Christianity became an organized Religion of the Empire through a marriage to the Roman state.

The 6th hour is the beginning of the ottoman period. Historically, Roman empire was losing power to the Muslim encroachment and finally whole land of Anatolia where the seven churches were established became the ottoman empire from 1299 – 1800 AD. The true faithful still remained unshaken while the organized visible Christianity grew without revelation or discernment. (Total Darkness) [B]

9th hour is the beginning of the British empire, Revelation 4: 7-13,” And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write,

‘These things say, He who is holy, He who is true, “He who has the key of David, He who opens and no one shuts, and shuts and no one opens: 8 “I know your works. See, I have set before you an open door, and no one can shut it; for you have a little strength, have kept My word, and have not denied My name. 9 Indeed I will make those of the synagogue of Satan, who say they are Jews and are not, but lie—indeed I will make them come and worship before your feet, and to know that I have loved you. 10 Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. 11 Behold, I am coming quickly! Hold fast what you have, that no one may take your crown. 12 He who overcomes, I will make him a pillar in the temple of My God, and he shall go out no more. I will write on him the name of My God and the name of the city of My God, the New Jerusalem, which comes down out of heaven from My God. And I will write on him My new name”.13 “He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches”.

The last Empire of the Colonial Church: the church of Philadelphia and the beginning of the Church of Laodicea. Revelation 2 & 3.

The British Empire comprised the dominions, colonies, protectorates, mandates and other territories ruled or administered by the United Kingdom and its predecessor states. It originated with the overseas possessions and trading posts established by England between the late 16th and early 18th centuries. At its height, it was the largest empire in history and, for over a century, was the foremost global power. By 1913, the British Empire held sway over 412 million people, 23% of the world population at the time, and by 1920, it covered 35,500,000 km2 (13,700,000 sq. mi), 24% of the Earth’s total land area. As a result, its political, legal, linguistic and cultural legacy is widespread. At the peak of its power, the phrase “the empire on which the sun never sets” was often used to describe the British Empire, because its expanse around the globe meant that the sun was always shining on at least one of its territories.

Work of the 11th Hour:

Matthew 20:6, “And about the eleventh hour he went out and found others standing idle, and said to them, ‘Why have you been standing here idle all day?”

Matthew 4:16, “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light,

And upon those who sat in the region and shadow of death

Light has dawned.” These are the workers of the 11th Hour, like us, who were born and bred in Religion. Colonial Christianity without Revelation (Darkness). [B]

Only the Apostles and the 120 souls of the Hebrew nation, original Living Organism that began as the Resurrected Body of Christ, 2000 years ago, the faithful Church of the day of Pentecost, practiced the Grace through Faith that was showered on Humanity. Apostle Paul documented in Ephesians 2:8, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God”.

Grace Through Faith is the Work of the Holy Spirit revealed only to the workers of the 11th hour.

For the last 2000 years of Christianity, after all the Apostles were martyred, the Organizations of Christianity did not have a clue to the treasure hidden in Scripture or the Mystery of our Salvation. [A]

Beginning with the Roman church in the 3rd century after Pentecost, East and the West factions of Orthodoxy, Christian Reformations, the Holy SEE, and the Protestants were practicing “Religion” the way of Cain, “missing the target of “Worship” hidden in Scripture. Jesus used the word “Idle” in the scripture verse of Matthew 20:6.”

Even though the Hebrew nation witnessed and beheld the miracles and teachings of the prophesized “Holy one of Israel”, along with the Roman world, they rejected our Lord and Savior as a Blasphemer and a Fraud. The evidence is clearly recorded in the Acts 6:14. of the Apostles, when Steven was martyred for his Faithfulness to his Maker, the elders of the Hebrew nation remembered and accused Jesus for what he proclaimed to them about “Idling in their Temples”.

2000 years ago, Jesus visiting the temple: “I will destroy this temple and rebuild in “Three days”, revealing to the faithful, new life in him as our redemption.

Jesus at the Temple overthrew the money exchangers and sacrificial animals to show them “the only work of the Spirit is Salvation of the human Soul” and not practicing “Religion”.

Yet, up to this day, all Christian denominations and the Hebrew nation have not Zeroed in on the Mystery of our Salvation.

11th hour is our time today; midnight could fall on humanity any time!

On the day of Rapture, Christianity shall vanish from the face of the earth.

Regarding the Nations: on the day of Pentecost, Hebrews and Arabs were the First people to be hired to work in the Vineyard of the King. As a land mark in the globe, present day Turkey, where the seven churches were planted by the Apostles as documented in Scripture, Revelation chapters 2 and 3 truly describes the spiritual plight of those churches from years 300 AD. to date. Revelation 1:4, “John, to the seven churches which are in Asia: Grace to you and peace from Him who is and who was and who is to come, and from the seven Spirits who are before His throne, 5 and from Jesus Christ, the faithful witness, the firstborn from the dead, and the ruler over the kings of the earth.” Today only .02% the population of turkey bear the name of Christ. [B]

Why Jews and Arabs?

Today 2022: the population of Christians in present day turkey is less than 0.02%, this was prophesized by Christ to document the verse in Luke 18: 6, “Then the Lord said, “Hear what the unjust judge said. 7 And shall God not avenge His own elect who cry out day and night to Him, though He bears long with them? 8 I tell you that He will avenge them speedily. Nevertheless, when the Son of Man comes, will He really find faith on the earth?

Christianity is rooted in Judaism, When Christianity is removed from the earth, Judaism shall continue among the rest of humanity. So, Christians who have received the Baptism of Fire from the day of Pentecost shall depart with the Denarius as their inheritance. The price paid for our lives by the Lamb of God.

Who are the faithful?

They will be the workers called at the last hour of Grace. I was born in the third world, called to work in the Vineyard at the age of 45. I know my pay and the inheritance from the owner of the Vineyard. Since getting hired, I have worked till evening. I have received my Denarius and the Second Talent, I am using them gracefully, preserving enough oil to keep the fire burning till the arrival of the Groom. [A]

What is my Work?

I shall contribute to the Body of Christ (Bride) as a living cell holding on firmly to the truth of scripture, receiving the food daily through living scripture and bearing fruit on earth in seasons, until the day of his Appearing.

Thank you, Lord! for those who obeyed your word, whose faith made them stronger than the grave, whose legacy we inherit now!

I have exchanged the old rugged cross to a Crown of Glory, where His Glory forever with him I’ll share. [A]

