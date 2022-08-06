“CRYPTIC CYRELLIC” – by Des Kelly

With our Sincere thanks to Keith Bennett, via Alan Benson, and, or

Keating, as the case may be, let me

now WARN ALL HACKERS, of our

e’mails of late, don’t try to get in, thru any (back gate), as e’Lanka will stop you, & your”cryllic alphabet”,

Latin-Letters still stand out, as the best that we can get.

Let us now forget the poetry and try to emphasise on the fact that e’mail addresses, in this day & age, are of the most importance, & so,

please peruse every alphabetical letter of the emails you receive, in order to ascertain that HACKERS will try their hacking with someone else, the next time.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

I wouldn’t have noticed this . . .

Dear All,

A scam warning – thanks to Alan Keating for bringing it to our attention.

This is very clever – I did not pick it up (no surprise did I hear you say ) but I thought it might be worth sending to our Probus members.

Alan

Tricky stuff…be careful out there…