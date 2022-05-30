“D.S.” – by Des Kelly

Thskn you, Charles Schokman, for this wonderful story on the man, simply known as D.S. who was the first Prime Minister of Ceylon as I remember him, and I add, with pride, the fact that he wrote his famous book, Agriculture and Patriotism exactly one year before I waa born there, in 1936 Those WERE the halcyon days of the little Country, and I grew up, being taught about D.S.Senanayake, learning to trust this man implicitly, in the job he was doing, as leader of the “Pearl of the East”, Ceylon, My Lovely Island Home.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

D. S. Senanayake: ‘Father of Ceylon

Source:

Sundayobserver

“Atime like this demands strong minds, great hearts, true faith and ready hands; men whom the lust of office does not kill; men whom the spoils of office cannot buy; men who possess opinions and a will; men who have honour; men who will not lie.” These words of the American novelist Josiah Gilbert Holland inspired me to trace the legacies of our early leaders.

The Rt. Hon. D. S. Senanayake was the statesman who architected the destiny of our beloved nation, and single handed facilitated the smooth transition to independence from semi-colony with his great charm and resolve. He was the leading spokesperson in the transfer of power, securing himself the pre-eminent position of the first Prime Minister of then Ceylon.

His producing of policies on agriculture, irrigation and colonisation were farsighted. He steered the nation onto the path to freedom, geared the country to achieve self-sufficiency in food by restoring almost all the ancient irrigation tanks and initiated colonisation schemes to boost agriculture, which were and still are the main source of income to the rural masses.

Birth and youth

Don Stephen Senanayake (DS) hailed from the village of Bothale in Mirigama. Born on October 20, 1884 to Don Spater Senanayake and Dona Catherina Elizabeth Senanayake, he was the youngest of four children. He had two elder brothers, Don Charles Senanayake (DC) and Fredrick Richard Senanayake (FR); and one sister, Maria Frances Senanayake.

DS received his education at S. Thomas’s College and had a strong affection to his alma mater. He was never studious but was prodigious at sports, excelling at cricket, boxing, wrestling and weightlifting. He played in the ‘Battle of the Blues,’ in 1901 and 1902. His quick wit was apparent even then, making him a favourite among his peers.

Once, the warden meeting him in the grounds said, “I seem to be seeing you everywhere”, DS enthusiastically responded, “Yes Sir, like God.”Today, the prestigious ‘Rt. Hon. D. S. Senanayake Memorial Shield’ is awarded to the winners of the historical Royal-Thomian cricket encounter. DS continued to play cricket for the Sinhalese Sports Club and Nondescripts Cricket Club.

The education he had with Warden Buck and Warden Stone nurtured his inherent qualities which were reflected in later life. His school inculcated a self-confidence in him that enabled him to deal with statesmen of the highest intellect and be admired by them for his intrinsic noble and decent characteristics.

His father, Don Spater Senanayake had made his fortune in graphite mining and was expanding into plantations. Young DS had a deep-rooted belief in graphite mining and accompanied him on his visits. His easy-going nature rendered him appealing to his subordinates. DS had a brief stint at the Surveyor General’s Department.

DS decided to be a planter and joined DC in managing his father’s extensive business holdings. DS introduced the new commercial crop of rubber to the family plantations. He also personally planted sixty acres of coconut. The knowledge and experience he reaped during the two decades between school and the political arena, groomed him well.

His brother FR was a very influential member of the ‘Temperance Movement’ founded in 1912. At the outset of the WW1, the three brothers joined the ‘Colombo Town Guard,’ a regiment linked with ‘Ceylon Defence Force.’

When Sinhala and Muslims commotion emerged in 1915, all three brothers were arrested, though they worked hard to minimise the spread of riots. They were held in inhuman conditions at the ‘Penal Cells.’ Authorities tried their utmost to implicate them and they even faced the prospect of execution since the Governor considered the Temperance Movement as seditious.

The cruel treatment triggered an urge to gain ‘National Freedom’ and DS strongly believed that they could never rise as equals as long as they serve an empire. DS was released on a bail bound after 46 days of imprisonment at the Welikada Prison as there were no provable evidences against him.

In 1919, FR formed, ‘Lanka Mahajana Sabha,’ and both DC and DS became leading members and played significant roles. Brutal suppression of the riots gave birth to the ‘National Independence Movement.’ A gentle nudge from FR in the right direction was all that was needed for DS to ignite the course that would change the history of Ceylon.

The political journey of DS required time to manifest. In 1924, at 40, he earned a seat on the ‘Legislative Council of Ceylon,’to represent Negombo and was appointed as the Secretary of the Council. His maiden speech firmly set him on his path to leadership. He rarely missed any opportunity to participate in discussions with a fervent passion.

His sharp judgment of men and policies gave him a flair for politics. In the Legislative Council, he questioned the biased policies of the colonial administration, on cost overruns of the Batticaloa and Trincomalee railway lines; and the delays in the Norton Bridge Dam. He also advocated the establishment of the first university closer to Kandy.

After the death of FR in 1925, DS took his place in the Legislative Council and led the ‘National Independence Movement.’

Agriculture and lands

DS was elected to the ‘State Council of Ceylon’ in 1931. He was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and Lands. He held this ministry for 15 years and with great enthusiasm, provided effective solutions for agricultural problems and undertook the monumental feat of restoring the tanks and irrigation network of the dry zone.

He effectively tackled the country’s increasing demand for rice, establishing the Minneriya Scheme, thereby flourishing settlements. His greatest achievement was the rehabilitation of the Polonnaruwa District. He was considered as the symbol of Parakrama Bahu the Great.

His drive and energy, coupled with his ability to delegate responsibly and his vision for the future, brought about a fundamental change in the colonial land policy. He believed that crown lands should be centralised and regulated to favour the peasantry, improving their livelihood. He established a new system that prohibited the alienation of land by sale or mortgage.

The ‘Land Development Ordinance 1935’ was presented and passed in the State Council. He also submitted an agricultural policy. DS appreciated traditional methods such as ploughing paddy fields by using cattle. He also facilitated the founding of the Bank of Ceylon and presented the ‘Flora and Fauna Protection Ordinance 1938,’ establishing the Yala National Park.

DS was a member of Ceylon War Cabinet during WW11 and faced reduction of foreign rice supply, he commenced new trades with countries such as Brazil and Egypt. As an effective solution for the demand for flour, importation of wheat was enhanced in tenfold. After laying the foundation to co-operative movement, his attention was focused to co-operative development.

He developed close rapport with Dr. Ivor Jennings, the Principal of ‘Ceylon University College,’ who later became his advisor on constitutional reforms aimed at attaining independence. DS became ‘Leader of the House’ and ‘Vice Chairman of the Board of Ministers’ of the State Council in 1942. DS devoted his life to agriculture, land and irrigation, and launched major irrigation schemes such as ‘Gal Oya’ that relocated over 250,000 people.

The ‘Gal Oya’ Dam constructed in between two hills at the town of Inginiyagala created one of the largest reservoirs, the ‘Senanayake Samudraya,’ named in his honour, caters for irrigation in the Uva and Eastern Provinces. DS emphasised on development of hydroelectric power to avoid coal, oil and gas deposits in the country.

In 1944, the ‘Soulbury Commission’ was formed. In 1945, DS proceeded to London to meet the Secretary of State for the Colonies. In 1946, DS resigned from his Cabinet portfolio to fight for Ceylon’s Independence. He founded the United National Party (UNP) on September 6, 1946, bringing together three parties from the Sinhalese, Muslim and Tamil communities.

The same year he refused knighthood from the British throne. However, DS was in favour of the Soulbury Commission, with the aim of achieving Dominion Status that would ultimately lead to the independence of the country. He had numerous discussions with the Commissioners winning the favour and admiration of Lord Soulbury for his proposals for the Constitution and independence.

Parliamentary Elections

The 1947 Parliamentary Elections secured victory for DS. He was invited by the Governor General of Ceylon, Sir Henry Moore to form the island’s first Cabinet as its first Prime Minister on September 24, 1947.He took over the portfolio of the Minister of Defence and External Affairs.

DS signed agreements with the British on November 11, 1947, opening a new door towards independence. The military treaties with the United Kingdom preserved the British sea and air bases on our soil. The nation witnessed the passage of the ‘Independence Bill of Ceylon’ on November 21, 1947, which followed the “Ceylon Independence Act of 1947”on December 10, 1947.

On February 4, 1948, Ceylon marked its independence with a ceremonial opening of the first Parliament at Independence Square by Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester in the company of the Duchess of Gloucester, Governor General Sir Henry Moore, Lady Moore, Prime Minister D. S. Senanayake and Mrs. Senanayake.

DS was privileged to re-hoist Ceylon’s flag that was brought down by the British in 1815 and proclaim the country’s independence to the world. He gave recognition and credit where it was due and it was this unbiased view of history that enabled him to understand the pulses of the masses. He was the first Ceylonese to be inducted ‘Privy Council’ by the British in 1950.

DS introduced the ‘Army Act of 1949,’the ‘Navy Act of1950’ and the ‘Air Force Act of1951,’establishing the Armed Forces of Ceylon. He closely followed every minute detail in Parliament, never missing a valid point for discussion. It was evident that his wisdom, clear vision and steadfast perseverance had successfully led the country to independence and economic stability.

With an acute sense of integrity, he firmly believed in maintaining a good rapport with our neighbours. Ceylon is a small country, and as such, he knew that we would require the assistance of those far more experienced in matters of self-governance. He valued the country’s membership of the Commonwealth.

He developed Ceylon’s post-independence foreign policy, establishing strong relations with all the countries of the Commonwealth, the United States, as well as Burma and Japan, two of the foremost Buddhist countries. He established the Ceylon Overseas Service to build a cadre of career diplomats.

He attended the ‘Commonwealth Prime Ministers Meeting in 1948’ in London. He hosted the ‘Commonwealth Conference of Foreign Ministers 1950’ in Colombo. One of the significant outcomes of this conference was the establishment of ‘The Colombo Plan.’ He visited Australia in 1951.He also took charge of the Ministry of Health and Local Government in 1951.

On March 21, 1952, the Prime Minster was on a Police mare, ‘Chithra,’ one of his favourite horses at the Galle Face Green, as he was known to often ride for a while in the early hours, after he wakes up every day at 0400. He was a strong horseman though in his 60s. His companions were Sir Richard Aluwihare, the IGP and G.G. Ponnambalam, a Cabinet Minister.

The horse broke into a gallop from a canter. After it had continued for more than a mile, the Prime Minister fell off the horse and somersaulted twice before he alighted. He was taken to a nursing home where he remained unconscious for the next 32 hours.

He was treated by Ceylon’s senior surgeon and a team of visiting professors. A radio message was sent for renowned Sir Hugh Cairns, who decided to fly out to Ceylon. Winston Churchill, the British Prime Minister gave the order: “Spare nothing. Get a plane in the air at once.” However, the Prime Minister’s condition deteriorated fast and he passed away at 1530 on March 22.

Within hours, messages of condolences and words of sympathy and sadness poured from across the world. The entire country plunged into grief and deep mourning at the sudden loss of the “Father of Ceylon.”

His remains were first taken to “Temple Trees.” The lying-in-state took place at the House of Representatives. Over half a million mourners filed past showing their respects. In the funeral procession, thousands took part and the ‘Funeral Bier’ was drawn by sailors of the Royal Ceylon Navy. The remains were cremated at the Independence Square.

Sir Percy Claude Spender, the Australian diplomat penned, “He was a man of great personal strength of character, yet of profound humanity and humility, unspoiled by the high distinctions he enjoyed. He belonged to the soil and all things of the soil. He loved all living things with a depth, which only those who belong to the soil can feel.”

Family and legacy

He married Molly Dunuwilain in 1910 and the couple was blessed with two sons. The elder son, Dudley Shelton Senanayake, born on June 19, 1911, followed his father’s footsteps and succeeded him. The younger son Robert Parakrama Senanayake was born on April 8, 1913. The family moved to their newly built residence named, “Woodlands” in Borella.

DS had a rare collection of orchids that represent love, luxury, beauty and strength that “Woodlands,”which he treasured and tended. A well-known daily ritual of DS was, prior to setting off for official work of the day, visiting his ‘orchid house’ to pick an orchid that would secure pride of place in his lapel.

DS maintained a deep-rooted belief in equality above all, establishing a stable equilibrium among a multi-ethnic society, believing that the prospect of peace and stability would be vital to the first phase of independence. He did not force religion upon the minorities and was the only politician to form a party with the unanimous support of all communities.

Agriculture was always closer to his heart, he continued his interests in irrigation and colonisation as the Prime Minister, along with his son Dudley, who replaced him in the Cabinet as the Minister of Agriculture and Lands.

The book “Agriculture and Patriotism” written by D. S. Senanayake in 1935, reflects his strategy for the long-term progression. His sagacity, foresight, judgment and tolerance were unexcelled, and under his leadership Ceylon has been the most untroubled country in Asia. His name is one that can be looked up to with great pride by all Sri Lankans.