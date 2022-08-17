Dancer Sasandi an overnight social media sensation-by Bandaragama Bimal Jayasinghe

Sasandi Udayangani

Source:Dailynews

A young dancer at Ruhunu Kataragama Perahera, Sasandi Udayangani became a social media sensation overnight due to her exceptional dancing skills despite a hearing impairment.

Speaking of her talented student, Sasandi’s dancing teacher Nadeeka Dilrukshi from Bandaragama, Maswila, said the young girl was the most talented among the 50 dancers she taught. “From these students, I selected 16 dancers to participate in the peacock-dance at the Ruhunu Kataragama perahera. Even among them she was the best. Her confidence and courage is really impressive,” she said.

Sasandi’s mother Aroshika Udayangani and father Sajith Indika said that they are extremely proud of their daughter’s achievements.

“We never saw our daughter’s impairment as a shortcoming. Presently she attends Bolgoda Seth Nadee primary school. The students and the staff at the school have been great to our daughter. They have never discriminated her because of her impairment. She has undergone a very expensive surgery also. Sasandi’s dream is to become a professional dancer. We wish she could continue her dancing education under a professional dancing teacher or academy,” Sasandi’s parents said.