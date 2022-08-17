House emphasizes on need for forming All-Party Government-by Camelia Nathaniel and Amali Mallawaarachchi

Source:Dailynews

The last day of the three-day debate on the Government’s Policy Statement was held yesterday (12) where the House emphasized the need for an All-Party Government (APG). The blame game continued as the ruling party MPs accused the Opposition of not supporting an All-Party Government while the Opposition criticised the Government’s failure to pronounce a time frame for the proposed Interim Government. SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva’s speech stood out from the rest as he commended the President’s Policy Statement while criticizing all political parties for not making genuine effort to form a short-term Interim Government.

Chief Government Whip Prasanna Ranatunga joining the debate pointed out that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) is ready to form an All-Party Government even if it still holds the 2/3 majority in Parliament. Ranatunga observed that the SLPP’s commitment symbolizes its readiness to bow down to the public opinion.

“The JVP in 2014 called those who supported Rajapaksa Government ‘Bayiyo’. They called ‘Toyiyo’ to the ones who support the UNP/SJB Government. Now they are saying the “Toyiyo and Bayiyo” are going to form a ‘Toyi-Bayi Government’. So if we are ‘Toyiyos’ and ‘Bayiyos’, who are the ones that support the JVP? I would like to call them ‘Gopayiyo’. ‘Gopayiyo’ is not a bad word. It means a creature that sucks the blood of humans,” Minister Ranatunga quipped.

JVP Leader Anura Dissanayake joining the debate emphasized that an election is in order. If we are to form an Interim Government, all parties should be given fair representation in it, Dissanayake observed. Commenting on Minister Ranatunga’s speech Dissanayake said it sounded as if the “Devils are chanting Pirith.” Dissanayake questioned how the President promises a corrupt-free country while his Chief Government Whip has been found guilty by the High Court and imposed a Rs. 25 MN fine.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena joining the debate questioned the Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa as to why he did not accept the PM position when the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa offered. “Why did you fail to put the toffee into your mouth? Had you put the toffee into your mouth, you would have been the President by now. Isn’t it a toffee? It is a case of ‘Asayi-Bayayi’. (You like something, but you are afraid to have it). The reality is that he wants to take up the post but is afraid to take on the responsibility. So what happened at the end? Ranil Wickremesinghe took up the challenge. As the SLPP we said we are fine with it. Politically, the decision had a serious negative impact on us. However, we agreed to it considering the importance,” Abeygunawardena pointed out.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Hesha Vithanage in reply to MP Abeygunawardena pointed out that the Prime Minister post indeed was handled as if a ‘toffee’. “Did people voted Sajith Premadasa to eat toffees? Did people voted Sajith Premadasa to eat Rajapaksa’s toffees? No. People voted Premadasa to be responsible on their behalf. If the Opposition Leader did some gimmick and got hold of the Prime Minister post, what would have happened to the people’s mandate? Where is parliamentary democracy? This is why people reject all the 225 MPs.” MP Vithanage pointed out.

Meanwhile a group of members of the Tamil National Alliance protested yesterday (12) in the morning of Parliament by displaying placards demanding justice for the families of those who disappeared in the north during the war.

Meanwhile, the House approved the extension of the resolution under the Essential Public Service Act without debate yesterday (12).

The proposal was presented by Chief Government Whip Susil Premajayantha, which was approved by the House unanimously.

The House is to sit on August 29, Monday to debate on the government’s decision to increase the electricity charges. The proceedings will commence at 9.30 am.