SLC clarifies on Arjuna’s statement

Source:Dailynews

The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at an emergency meeting held yesterday (15) having extensively deliberated on the false, derogatory and distorted statement made by the newly appointed Chairman of the National Sports Council, Arjuna Ranatunga during a recent Media Interview (Derana Big Focus), has decided to take appropriate legal action against him who has spoken with malicious intent, damaging the goodwill and reputation of the SLC and have deliberately made public comments by making false and defamatory accusations against the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Accordingly, Members of the Executive Committee have sent Letters of Demand to Arjuna Ranatunga, claiming Rs. 2 Billion as damages for the reputational losses that occurred to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials by the said false and derogatory statement. (SLC media release)