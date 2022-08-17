Johann Peiris to lead Sri-Lanka 60+ plus cricket team at the WC- by M.H.YAKEEM

Johann Peiris

Source:Dailynews

All rounder, Johann Peiris has been selected to lead the Sri-Lankan Cricket team for the first ever 60+ World Cup tournament to be held on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland Australia from September 3 to 16 with the participation of 12 teams.

Veterans Cricket Australia will host this inaugural 60+ World Cup according to Rod Rice, the President of Queensland Veterans who is also the tournament liaison official.

Peiris, who is a pilot by profession has played Cricket in Sri-Lanka and had the distinction of Captaining the St. Thomas College team at the centenary big match against Royal College in 1979. At this inaugural 60+ World Cup tournament, Sri-Lanka will also include players living in Australia, New Zealand and USA. The team will comprise five players from Sri-Lanka including Johann Peiris, 11 from Australia, 3 from New Zealand and 1 from USA.

The other four players from Sri-Lanka are Thilan Wijesinghe, who has played for Ananda College and Captained the Sri-Lanka A team at National level and could play a pivotal role in this tournament. Mahes De Zoysa, who also played for Ananda College as a Wicket keeper/Batsmen in 1972, is a capable batter, who has played County League Cricket in England for many years. Ajith Naranpanawe, has played for Dharmaraja College, Kandy and captained the College 1st XI team. Mahendra Arthanayake, has played for Harischandra MV, Negombo and Maris Stella, Negombo, an opening batter, where the Sri-Lanka team will be depending on him for a good start. All are members of Colombo Masters.

The 12 teams participating at this tournament are Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India, Pakistan, Sri-Lanka, Wales, Rest of the World, Canada, USA and West Indies. England has dropped out as it would clash with the finals of the English County competition.

Johann Peiris (Captain), Mahes De Zoysa, Thilan Wijesinghe, Mahendra Arthanayake, Ajith Narampanawe (Colombo), Gary Gunasekera (Vice- Captain – Melbourne), Dr. Sittampalam Ragavan, Andy Bhahirathan, Wasantha Hettiarachchi Nadarajah Gowripalam (Sydney), Lal Wijesiriwardena, Neil Karunasekera (Canberra), Brian Goonesekera, Suren Surendran, Sumedha Eratne (Auckland), George Seneviratne(USA), Keith Carlyle Jansz, Shantha Gunasekera- Manager, Prasanna Kariyawasam- Secretary, Senerath A. Seneviratne- Admin, (Australia).

The inaugural 50+ World Cup was held in Sydney in 2019. The second edition in Cape town in 2021 had to be cancelled halfway due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Sri-Lanka participated in both editions.