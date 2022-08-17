Home  ⁄  Articles  ⁄  eLanka Newsletter – 17th August 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 17th August 2022 – 5th Edition – Sri Lankans In Australia

eLanka Newsletter – 17th August 2022 – 5th Edition

Sri Lankans in Australia

Click here or on the image below to read this week’s elanka Newsletter

elanka

“NUWARA ELIYA” – by Des Kelly

Life luck and learning: Gracious Grigson gives back – By Marcus Uhe

Skilled Visa Information for Australia – Department of Home Affairs

Marvels of Sigiriya Rock Fortress in Sri Lanka-by Michael Roberts

The disease that robs your memory – By Dr Harold Gunatillake

Adieu! Olivia Newton-John …. Aussie Star known Worldwide-by Michael Roberts

Appreciating Sri Lankan Musicians – “SERENDIB”

A hailstorm at Dankotuwa – By GEORGE BRAINE

School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up

Canada CKFM’s with Carl Banus Live – Patrick Ranasinghe

Dr Ravindra Randeniya autographed eminent iconic actor conquered silver screen for over five decades – by Sunil Thenabadu

India-Australia Free Trade Agreement: The 10-year wait was worth it (Opinion Piece

From Bhutan to Sri Lanka: The roadside adventure that uncovered a subcontinent – By Farah Celjo

A Kelly Klassic – The Outlaws – The Best Part Of The Day Is The Night – by Des Kelly

Noel News

Sri Lanka Masters Hockey Men teams to take part in 2022 World Cup in England

Harsha: Will RW use Emergency to steamroller his economic reforms?-By Saman Indrajith

“LOVING LIFE TOGETHER” – BY Des Kelly – Introducing Hemraj Fernando – සසරේ නොනැසෙන පෙම | Eternal love

A who’s who of Indian Bollywood cinema descends on the entertainment capital of Australia-by Louise Talbot

Coffee & Health – Dr Harold Gunatillake

Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 118 12 08 2022

Belumgala – defense fortress of Kandyan hills – By Arundathie Abeysinghe

Use of Virtual Assistance with Business Intelligence – By Aditya Abeysinghe

BIWWA NEDA WADAKAHA SUDIYA – by Des Kelly

Good News From Jayam – August 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items

Arms, drug seizure from Lankan boat: Accused raised funds to revive LTTE, says NIA

From Ceylon to Australia: Migrant Journeys, 1860s-to-2010s – By Michael Roberts

Tourist arrivals from August 1 – 11 cross 16,000 mark

Obituary Notices August

