eLanka Newsletter – 17th August 2022 – 5th Edition
Sri Lankans in Australia
“NUWARA ELIYA” – by Des Kelly
Life luck and learning: Gracious Grigson gives back – By Marcus Uhe
Skilled Visa Information for Australia – Department of Home Affairs
Marvels of Sigiriya Rock Fortress in Sri Lanka-by Michael Roberts
The disease that robs your memory – By Dr Harold Gunatillake
Adieu! Olivia Newton-John …. Aussie Star known Worldwide-by Michael Roberts
Appreciating Sri Lankan Musicians – “SERENDIB”
A hailstorm at Dankotuwa – By GEORGE BRAINE
School meal program in Sri Lanka-Rise Up
Canada CKFM’s with Carl Banus Live – Patrick Ranasinghe
Dr Ravindra Randeniya autographed eminent iconic actor conquered silver screen for over five decades – by Sunil Thenabadu
India-Australia Free Trade Agreement: The 10-year wait was worth it (Opinion Piece
From Bhutan to Sri Lanka: The roadside adventure that uncovered a subcontinent – By Farah Celjo
A Kelly Klassic – The Outlaws – The Best Part Of The Day Is The Night – by Des Kelly
Noel News
Sri Lanka Masters Hockey Men teams to take part in 2022 World Cup in England
Harsha: Will RW use Emergency to steamroller his economic reforms?-By Saman Indrajith
“LOVING LIFE TOGETHER” – BY Des Kelly – Introducing Hemraj Fernando – සසරේ නොනැසෙන පෙම | Eternal love
A who’s who of Indian Bollywood cinema descends on the entertainment capital of Australia-by Louise Talbot
Coffee & Health – Dr Harold Gunatillake
Kaleidoscope with Savithri Rodrigo 118 12 08 2022
Belumgala – defense fortress of Kandyan hills – By Arundathie Abeysinghe
Use of Virtual Assistance with Business Intelligence – By Aditya Abeysinghe
BIWWA NEDA WADAKAHA SUDIYA – by Des Kelly
Good News From Jayam – August 15, 2022 Pls Scroll Down 35 items
Arms, drug seizure from Lankan boat: Accused raised funds to revive LTTE, says NIA
From Ceylon to Australia: Migrant Journeys, 1860s-to-2010s – By Michael Roberts
Tourist arrivals from August 1 – 11 cross 16,000 mark
Obituary Notices August
