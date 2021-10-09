Passports are issued to a limited number of applicants at the Battaramulla Head Office of the Department of Immigration and Emigration as well as at the Matara, Vavuniya, Kandy and Kurunegala Regional Offices following all health guidelines, the Department said in a press note.

“Only passport applicants who have essential service requirements should come to the office nearest to their place of residence after reserving a date using the following web extension. Applicants without such a reservation will not be allowed to enter the office premises. To reserve dates through web extension go to link ‘eservices.immigration.gov.lk/td’.

Those who seek information on one-day and normal service passports from Battaramulla Head Office are requested to contact 0707101060 or 0707101070.

For inquiries from Regional Offices contact Matara Regional Office 041-5412212, 041-5104444, Kandy Regional Office 081-5624509, 081-5624470, Vavunia Regional Office 025-5676344, 025-5676345 and Kurunegala Regional Office 037-5550562, 037-5550563.