D’Las Int’l enables injured war heroes to engage in deep sea scuba diving

Source:Island

Demonstrating that ‘Nothing in life is impossible’, a momentous event took place recently where twelve injured war heroes participated in a deep sea scuba diving session in Hikkaduwa recently.

The event took place under the sponsorship of HDDES Group’s subsidiary D’Las International (Pvt) Ltd. The HDDES Group is an internationally acclaimed and locally renowned organization for over four decades for supplying natural and organic raw materials for its customers.

The activity was coached by internationally recognised white water rafting expert, Outbound Adventurers led by its founder Shehan Pilapitiya.

D’Las International also sponsored training for the swimming squad of disabled soldiers as the second phase of the project.

Dharmasiri de Silva, Chairman and Gehan de Silva, Managing Director of HDDES Group initiated and participated in the event which they described as the first of its kind in the region. Many senior military officers also attended this special occasion.

Commenting on the occasion, Gehan de Silva said, “We as D’Las International, part of the HDDES Group is extremely proud and privileged, to be able to facilitate and sponsor the participation of these injured war heroes in an event which is a historic first for Asia and Sri Lanka.”

“The aim of organising this event was to reaffirm the credo that nothing is impossible for our army,” noted Shehan Pilapitiya.

