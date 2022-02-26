Dr Chandrika Subramaniyan, SydWest Board Member had her book ‘Thirukkural a universal guide’

Source:SydWest Multicultural Services

Dr Chandrika Subramaniyan, SydWest Board Member had her book ‘Thirukkural a universal guide,’ launched by Dr Geoff Lee MP, Parramatta at NSW Parliament House today.

Dr Hugh McDermott MP, commended her contribution to the community and added that her book provided ‘insightful analysis into the teachings of the #thirukkural in a way that is digestible and relevant to students, scholars and contemporary readers.’

A big congratulations to Dr Chandrika Subramaniyan with the release of her new book after five years of hard work and commitment!